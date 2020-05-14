Although restrictions on travel have been relaxed a bit since the first week of May, COVID-19 continues to rock our world. We have been concerned for our grandchildren and their parents not just because of the disease but also the potential boredom and the constant threat of losing them to banal TV programs.
My wife came up with a clever idea that we implemented on May 1. A week prior, we held a family video meeting and laid out the rules for a challenging game — how many naturally wild animals can you find and identify in the month of May? There were financial incentives of course — with 19 grandchildren we couldn’t make it huge, but for most of the kids, any source of income is appreciated.
Here are the rules — animals must be wild (no zoos, pets, farm animals, etc.), they must be alive (no roadkill or bugs on the car’s grill), they must be identified to species (not duck, but mallard or green-winged teal). To claim an animal, the child has to see it, but they can have help identifying it. We do not allow males and females to be counted separately, although we did decide that a caterpillar and moth or butterfly of the same species could count twice since the life stages are so different. Finally, teamwork was encouraged.
We also split our grandkids into two groups: a junior division and a senior division. Nine-year-olds or older in 2020 would be in the senior group, the others would be in the junior division. Each group would have a winner, and the winners would get $25. Anyone else could also claim a cash prize of $5 by getting at least 100 species on their list.
A week after the contest started, we had another family video meeting to see how things were going. I came away with the sense that there was a lack of enthusiasm for the challenge on the part of many of the grandkids. I was pleased to find out I was wrong several days later when some of us met at Harriman State Park to celebrate my wife’s birthday.
While at the park, the kids began to proudly share their lists with us. In just nine days, several had lists totaling over 60 species. At Harriman, I played spotter with the spotting scope and the kids would line up to see each new bird I could find. By the end of the day, the kids had added up to 28 species to their totals.
I am now confident that the majority of those playing (three are too young) are taking the challenge seriously. Yes, the money is a huge motivator — even a little money can motivate a child. However, even the older kids are really engaged. My oldest grandson made me proud when he told me that he had now identified eight different species of swallows and, with the help of an app on his mom’s phone, has been able to identify more insects than anyone else. His count when he left was 92 species in nine days.
I hope that our challenge will do more than entertain our grandchildren for a month. I hope that one or two of them will, because of this and fine parenting at home, develop into true naturalists. I can tell already that the activity has made all of them at least a little more observant of the wonderful world around them.