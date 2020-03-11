I have a friend, hardier then myself, who has been riding his road bike outside and wondering when organized group rides will start for the season.
It’s a reasonable thought considering we now have wonderful daylight saving time shifting more daylight for after-work use. The Rexburg “Tuesday Night Ride” bikers announced the start of their group rides this week (weather permitting).
If I weren’t such a wimp, I’d be doing the same as my friend, but there’s still patches of snow in my yard and I saw a few snowflakes falling on Monday morning. The forecast is for possible snow showers this weekend. Maybe I’ll keep riding indoors for a time.
But on Saturday, I joined some friends rock climbing outside – in T-shirts! I did it on Friday also. It was a nice treat with the promise of more warm things to come. It felt like summer.
On Friday, we went to Pointless Crag in the Wolf Flats area along the South Fork of the Snake River. There were more than a dozen other people climbing there. On Saturday, we went to South Park crag about a half mile farther down the Snake River Road.
The melting snow alongside the road is leaving puddles and some spongy road surface. Pullouts are still mostly snow-covered causing many people to park along the road.
Both crags, because they face south, are dry and warm.
Climbing at South Park in the early outdoor season is often humbling. The saying goes, “You have to get into South Park shape.” That usually takes a few visits for me. It’s a great “fitness crag.” Meaning that if you get competent at climbing at South Park, you’ll be able to climb most anywhere. We climbed two routes, then, worn out, began falling and hanging on the climbs.
I suppose it helps that I’ve been climbing at the local climbing gym all winter, but there’s something about getting on real rock that changes the game. For one thing, it’s not obvious all the time where to step or grab in an outdoor setting.
I have overheard people at the crag, say, “This route is rated 5.8, and I’ve been climbing 5.10 in the gym, so we should have no problem on it.” Then I watch as they fall, fuss and cuss about its difficulty. It is a different game outdoors.
While climbing indoors can be fun, there’s something about the outside that makes it more real. It’s one thing to tell someone you climbed a particular outdoor route, say “Hanging Humor,” at Heise Rock as opposed to telling someone you climbed that “blue route” at the climbing gym. The outside route is a real reference point, whereas the “blue route” may be gone tomorrow.
So maybe you can tell I’m getting psyched to be outside as the weather warms.
Keep in mind, that Yellowstone National Park is due to open for bicycling-only April 1 until mid-month. While talking to the public relations person about coming up there, I requested that they turn down the wind during my visit. Her response was: “No wind, no late snow storms, lots of wildflowers and sunshine. Got it!”
She did say that road construction between Mammoth and Norris is done. That means no dirt section full of potholes.