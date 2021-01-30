Julie got her wish.
My sweetheart was hoping for some new snow last week for our overnight stay at the Kelly Mountain warming hut.
Staying overnight at the warming hut has become an annual wintertime adventure for the Painters since our kids were at least in high school. That was a while ago because our kids now have their own kids. Yikes!
On this outing, it was just Julie and I. The kids are now in far-flung places.
The warming hut has seen some nice improvements over the years. It comes equipped with cots, a wood stove, a stack of wood for burning, a propane camp stove for cooking, lanterns, a table and chairs and outdoor privy.
When you arrive, the first order of business is lighting the lanterns and firing up the wood stove. After the wood stove has been going a bit, the large tent with wood floors warms up nicely. Sometimes, maybe a bit too nicely and the door needs to be opened to let in some cool air.
We drove up after work and skied the 2.6 miles up to the hut, arriving after the sun set. It helps to bring headlamps. I pulled along a plastic sled with most of our gear — sleeping bag, air mattress, food, water, and utensils. Julie prepared some chili ahead of time and we just heated it up for dinner. In years past, we’ve occasionally gone elaborate with dinner plans, cooking three or four-course meals, but usually whatever you make, tastes good.
For breakfast the next morning we dined on a traditional camper’s staple: instant oatmeal. The best kind is the ones with goofy scientific trivia printed on the packets that each person reads out loud as we eat the oatmeal glue. “Did ya know? In July, 1861, 366 inches of rain fell in one month on the town of Cherrapunji, India — more than 30 feet of water.” OR “Pollen never deteriorates. It is one of the few naturally secreted substances that lasts indefinitely.”
I wonder if the odd factual snippets are meant to distract you from the plain gruel you are eating. Fortunately, we had some cocoa and tangerines to liven up the meal.
A few tips I’ve picked up over the years of staying in the hut: Bring extra water. Melting snow is a time-consuming process. A deck of cards or a read-out-loud book is a fun way to kill a few hours before bed. Some down feather booties are nice to change into after you arrive so you aren’t clomping around in ski boots. If the night is clear, it’s fun to go outside in the quiet of the woods and snow and look at the stars. One past trip when I did that, there was a moose nearby.
From the hut, there are different options for trails to explore. Since you’re already up there, it’s fun to ski some of the nearby trails. There is a handy map of the trails posted on the hut wall. If you have climbing skins, you can trudge up the Kelly Mountain hill and zoom back down to the hut.
To reserve an overnight stay in the warming hut, call Maureen Finnerty with the Idaho Falls Ski Club at 208-681-3556.
———
Today is the last day to enter in our photo contest to win Banff Mountain Film Festival tickets.
Send us your outdoor photos to jpainter@postregister.com by the end of the day. We’re looking for people doing something interesting in the great outdoors. Winners will receive a ticket to watch the Banff program online. You can also buy tickets to watch the show at ifnsp.org. A portion of the ticket price goes to fund our local Nordic ski patrol.