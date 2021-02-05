Wow! Some people have been busy playing outside this past year.
We’ve sorted through the dozens of entries and selected 10 winners for the Post Register’s Outdoor section Banff Mountain Film Festival photo contest.
We saw photos of hikers, climbers, bikers, dog sledders, anglers, horse packers, skiers and more. It’s great to see people getting after it outside.
In normal years we would be giving away five pairs of tickets to the show at the Colonial Theater. This year, the world tour got derailed by the pandemic and is being shown online with two different sets of films. On the plus side, you can invite the whole family to sit and watch in the comfort of your living room at a time of your choosing. Tickets cost $15 for each program and can be purchased at the Idaho Falls Nordic Ski Patrol’s website, www.ifnsp.org.
The lucky winners of the photo contest, can contact Jerry Painter via email at jpainter@postregister.com for free tickets to view one of the sets of Banff festival films.