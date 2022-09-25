When I stepped out onto our deck and saw the cow and calf moose, I turned back to summon our visiting grandchildren. Soon, six kids and my wife joined me. The cow and calf were unconcerned by our presence, and our grandson quickly pointed out that they were not alone. A young bull stood not 50 feet away, his interest in the cow obvious. The cow called once, a long, single mid-tone note that likely meant something to the bull, but he didn’t react. Maybe it meant, “Not yet, buster.”

Later that day, my wife posted about the episode on a Facebook group page and several other people responded that they had seen them as well. One person noted that she did not realize that moose would hang out in family groups.

Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

