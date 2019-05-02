I knew better than to step out of the RV without my shoes, but I did it anyway. Within seconds, I was hopping on one foot, trying to pull a painful cactus spine out of the other. This only caused me to step on another thorn, one from a puncture vine. I was quickly reminded just how important my feet are as I hobbled to a chair to work on both of them.
Feet are more important than we might like to believe and come in a surprising variety. The most intriguing bird feet might be those of the raptors, or birds of prey. These feet are highly developed with huge talons for grasping prey. A great horned owl is reported to be able to drive talons into prey with 500 pounds pressure per square inch, about the same as a bite from a German Sheppard.
Most bird feet are of a similar configuration with three toes in front and one behind, making track identification a challenge. Size is often the greatest difference. Most woodpeckers have four toes but with two toes forward and two backward. There are several woodpeckers with only three toes, though.
Ducks, geese and swans all have webbing between their toes, creating a very efficient propulsion system, just like a tail fin on a fish. Grebes and coots don’t have webbed toes but do have wide lobes on each toe that help to propel them on long underwater dives.
Where feet on placed on the body determines whether or not the bird is a diver or a dabbler. Feet far back on the body enable diving but impede walking. Centered feet are best for walking and dabbling.
Mammal feet have taken some interesting developments over time. Human feet and those of other hominids are fairly boring. Ours are plantigrade, where we walk heel to toe. Many other mammals have feet quite different from this. Dogs and cats, for instance, walk on the ball of their foot and toes. The heel is actually placed well up the leg. Ungulates, such as cattle, elk, deer and moose, take that a step further. Their hooves are their toenails, so they walk essentially like ballerinas, on the tips of two toes. Horses are similar except that their foot/hoof is a single toe.
We only have two feet, but most mammals have four. However, all four feet are not necessarily identical. A bear’s hindfoot is similar to that of a hominid, but the front foot is more like that of a dog. Also, with most four-footed mammals, even if front and back feet are similar, like those of an elk or deer, the front feet are almost always larger to help compensate for the extra weight of head and neck.
There are some animals that have feet so highly modified that they have essentially become something else. Marine mammals come to mind. In cetaceans—whales and dolphins--, hind limbs and the pelvic girdle have all but disappeared while front flippers evolved from forefeet with one or two digits elongating significantly. When pinnipeds—seals and walruses--, returned to the water, their forelimbs developed into flippers much like those of cetaceans. Their hind limbs, however, essentially fused together and the digits lengthened, creating dual flippers out of their rear feet.
Feet make all the running, jumping, landing, digging and swimming possible. Without them, we would all be like the snakes and that doesn’t sound fun at all.