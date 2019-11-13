The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is closing five roads in the Westside Ranger District to wheeled motorized vehicles beginning Friday.
The annual seasonal closure in the Pocatello area includes East Fork of Mink Creek (FR001), South Fork of Mink Creek (FR 163), Pebble Creek (FR 036), Inman (FR 018) and Toponce (FR 375).
“These annual closures help us protect resources and roads as constantly changing weather conditions increase erosion concerns,” said Seth Schuab, recreation management specialist. “We typically open areas back up around May 15 depending on snowpack.”
The Forest Service said the public is still welcome to access the areas but may have to change their mode of travel.
The Forest Service currently manages electric bicycles as motorized vehicles.
The following campgrounds and group areas have also closed in the district: Scout Mountain Campground, Big Springs Campground, Malad Summit Campground, Curlew Campground, Mink Creek Group Area and Third Creek Group Areas.
For more information on closures, call 208-236-7500.