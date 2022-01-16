Most people consider finishing the annual 200K Fat Pursuit fat bike race held each January in Island Park a win.
Nearly half the entrees didn’t reach the finish line this year in the Fat Pursuit race held over last weekend. Conditions this year were particularly slow.
The race attracts participants from around the country and also several from eastern Idaho and western Wyoming.
Eastern Idahoans did well in the 60K version of the race, with local John Koudelka (riding for Bill’s Bike and Snow) winning first overall (3 hours 10 minutes) and local Deanna Halford taking second place among the female finishers (3:44). Kaitlyn Boyle, an ultra mountain bike athlete living in Victor, took first place for women (3:32).
In the 200K, pro athlete Kurt Refsnider finished first in (25:58). Last year Refsnider finished nearly 10 hours faster benefiting from better weather and snow conditions.
Rebecca Rusch, a pro cyclist living in central Idaho, finished first among women in the 200K with a time of 29:11:22.
“The conditions were mixed,” Halford said of the 60K race. “There were some miles of soft conditions which required low tire pressure. The course then veered into really nice groomed conditions that lasted until the snowmobiles got on them. … I know conditions for the 200K were really tough, as they started the day before and had white-out conditions from the wind.”
Top finishers averaged around 10 to 12 mph.
The race is not for the faint of heart or cold-blooded. Temperatures, with wind chill, often reach in the minus 20s or lower. Racers are required to bring emergency equipment with them and 200K racers often bivvy along the trail at least once or twice before finishing the course. Partway through the route, racers are required to stop and boil water showing race directors that they are prepared.
Top finishers win a Big Agnes sleeping bag or pad or new pedals. Podium finishers win plaques and belt buckles.
“Not to brag but my boyfriend Craig (Biebel) did finish the 200K, and it was a huge accomplishment itself,” Halford said.
For more specifics on the race, go to https://www.webscorer.com/race?raceid=264402.
Kelly Canyon cross-country ski trails are looking good, but the snowshoe trails are even better.
Because of the lack of recent new snow, some of the ski trails are a bit icy, but still enjoyable. Snowshoe trails are nicely packed and crunchy. The middle of last week had many of the trails packed and marked with a small sign showing two crossed snowshoes at the start of the trails leaving the main road.
The next snowstorm that passes through the region should leave the ski trails in excellent shape.
A new map posted at the kiosk at the Y Junction and at the warming hut doesn’t show many of the traditional ski trails in the Kelly Canyon area. The new map also doesn’t show any of the snowshoe trails.
A good source for all of the routes in the Kelly Canyon area can be found on the Idaho Falls Ski Club’s website at https://ifskiclub.com.
Go to the Nordic/XC pull-down tab and look for maps. You can also find similar maps in the local guidebook “Eastern Idaho Sweet Spots.”