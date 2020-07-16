A fisherman from Priest River won $1,000 after catching a reward-tagged walleye in the Lake Pend Oreille Angler Incentive Program. Leon Russell caught his winning fish in early July in the lower reaches of the Priest River.
The reward fish was tagged in February off of Fisherman’s Island in northern Lake Pend Oreille. The 21-inch walleye travelled over 27 miles across the lake and down the Pend Oreille River to ultimately land in Russell’s creel.
This is the fourth $1,000 walleye to be caught in the program. In May, three Idaho anglers turned in reward-tagged walleye.
Up to 96 $1,000 tagged walleye are still available in the Pend Oreille system. Plus, any angler who submits a walleye head is entered in to monthly drawings for $100 prizes.
Rules can be found on the Fish and Game Lake Pend Oreille Angler Incentive Program website, including a list of freezer locations.