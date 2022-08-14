About a month ago, we seemed to be invaded with ants of several species. We would find them in various places throughout the house and piled up against the front door. Others in our community were complaining about the same thing, wondering what to do about it.

When our worlds collided inside the house, there was little mercy on our part. Knowing that some ants are fond of boring into wood, I was concerned that a satellite colony might establish itself in our framing or logs supporting our porches. I also thought of our friends in Houston, Texas, and the recent photos they sent of a recent tangle with tiny fire ants. Not pretty.

Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of, “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

