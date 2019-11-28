Athletes begin their Coeur d’Alene IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon with a 1.2-mile swim in cool waters of Lake Coeur d’Alene on June 24, 2018. The levels of phosphorous in the lake have nearly doubled since the 1990s, a troubling development for a lake that has roughly 75 million metric tons of sediment polluted with lead and other heavy metals, the toxic legacy of more than a century of mining in Idaho’s Silver Valley.