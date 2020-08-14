We’ve entered that time of summer when as John Muir would put it: “The mountains are calling and I must go.”
August and the first few weeks of September is prime time for hiking, backpacking, peak-bagging and technical alpine climbing in Idaho and western Wyoming. Certain popular places such as Borah Peak and the Grand Teton begin to look like anthills on the weekends.
Right on cue, most of the favorite trails and peaks have come into condition.
The Grand Teton National Park rangers online blog reports that all of the Teton Range passes have melted out and no longer require ice axes to negotiate. That includes the Teton Crest Trail and Paintbrush Divide trails.
But if you are planning on staying overnight in the park’s backcountry, get in line early. The park is reporting an uptick of backcountry permit requests and usage this year. I’m guessing that the pandemic has people heading outside to play more so than in years past.
“As of mid-August, the backcountry of Grand Teton is bustling, and popular camping zones throughout the Teton Crest Trail and Garnet Canyon are filling up every day,” the Jenny Lake Rangers online blog said this week. “Hikers and climbers hoping to receive walk-in permits for backcountry itineraries should plan to be at the permit office or Jenny Lake ranger station as early as possible the day before they want to begin their trip to ensure they have the most options for their trip.”
For technical climbers, the park rangers are reporting that all of the major routes on the Grand Teton — including the Owen-Spaulding and Exum routes — are free of ice and good to go.
Baxter’s Pinnacle in lower Cascade Canyon, closed earlier this year to protect nesting falcons, is now open for climbing.
Favorite destinations in the Sawtooth Mountains of central Idaho and the Wind River Range east of Pinedale, Wyo., are also nearly perfect this time of year. Don’t forget to pack bug repellent and even head nets. The mosquitoes in the Wind Rivers can crush you. They slow down a bit after a few late summer frosts. Besides repellent and head nets, it’s nice to have a comfortable tent to escape to.
On the downside, this time of year brings smoky views. You get to the top of that peak and find that instead of a forever view, you see haze. One contributor to wildfires and the late summer haze is escaped campfires. One Forest Service in our area reported finding more than 60 unattended or abandoned campfires so far this summer.
Personally, I rarely find the need to build a fire and burn wood. This summer it hasn’t been cold enough to bother with a warming fire. If it does get chilly, I find it easier to pull on a sweater than to build a fire. Roasting marshmallows isn’t my thing, but I do like a fire when my sweetheart wants foil dinners.
Oddly, I have regularly walked through campgrounds to see campfires burning with no one near them. Apparently, to be an official camper, wood must be burning even if it serves no practical purpose.
If you do have a campfire, be responsible and put it out when its purpose is done. Dump water over it and keep unburnable trash out of it.
I recall years ago hiking 8 miles into the backcountry of central Idaho in pursuit of a hot spring. I came upon a Forest Service ranger on her knees sifting through a cold campfire ring and removing pieces of aluminum foil that campers thought might burn up.