IDAHO FALLS — A free Avalanch Awareness Night is scheduled for 7 p.m., with doors opening 6:30 p.m., Dec. 5 at the Taylorview Middle School Auditorium, 350 Castlerock Lane in Idaho Falls.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 6:45 p.m., as there will also be booths to visit in the lobby prior to the event. Raffle tickets and free Kate’s bars will only be given out until 7 p.m. Kate’s bars go to the first 250 attendees. Door prizes will be given away following the presentation. Prizes include backcountry gear provided by Idaho Mountain Trading, Summit Eyecare and Summit Orthopaedics.
This presentation covers material that is important to anyone considering venturing into the winter backcountry. It also provides refresher material for experienced backcountry users.
Content includes:
n The fundamentals of snowpack, weather and terrain.
n Avalanche forecast bulletins.
n Backcountry decision-making basics.
n Current season snowpack overview.
This year, Lisa Van Sciver is the guest presenter. Sciver began skiing at a young age in the ‘80s and began climbing in 1996. After completing a degree at Colorado College, she moved to the Tetons where she still lives today. After college, she pursued expeditions in Alaska and the first all-female ski descent of the Grand Teton. In 2009, Sciver began guiding for Jackson Hole Mountain Guides and Alaska Mountaineering School. Sciver is an AMGA rock guide and works in venues across the west during the spring, summer and autumn. Sciver worked as an avalanche forecaster for the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center and snow ranger for the Grand Teton National Park during the winter.
This event is presented by The American Avalanche Institute, the Idaho Falls Ski Club, and Wray and Lani Landon.
For any questions, please call Wray at 208-521-2783 or Lani at 208-757-9287.
