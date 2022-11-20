IDAHO FALLS — A free Avalanch Awareness Night is scheduled for 7 p.m., with doors opening 6:30 p.m., Dec. 5 at the Taylorview Middle School Auditorium, 350 Castlerock Lane in Idaho Falls.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 6:45 p.m., as there will also be booths to visit in the lobby prior to the event. Raffle tickets and free Kate’s bars will only be given out until 7 p.m. Kate’s bars go to the first 250 attendees. Door prizes will be given away following the presentation. Prizes include backcountry gear provided by Idaho Mountain Trading, Summit Eyecare and Summit Orthopaedics.


