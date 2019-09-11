Deer hunters have a lot to look forward to this season, but standing in a long line waiting to buy a tag should not be one of them.
Fish and Game is anticipating high volumes of sales immediately before the opening day on Oct. 10. By buying tags early, hunters can avoid the last-minute rush.
Hunters have numerous buying options for hunting licenses and tags, but hunters who buy online or by phone should remember to allow seven to 10 business days for their tags to arrive. The license will be immediately available as a PDF.
Nonresident general deer tags sold out in late August, and fewer than 300 nonresident/second whitetail deer tags remained as of Tuesday, Sept. 10. You can see how many remain on the nonresident tag sales page, but be aware that it’s only updated once per week, so it may not reflect the actual number of tags available. Nonresident elk tags sold out in mid-August.
Hunters are looking forward to a good big game hunting season in Idaho, and they can get details about the upcoming season in deer and elk hunting forecast.