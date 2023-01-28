To Thorofare by Foot 2015.jpg

One of the routes into the Thorofare Valley hiking alongside Yellowstone Lake, shown here in 2015 with Leslie and Randy Smith hiking in. Duell said the valley is among his favorite places to backpack in the park. It’s also the most remote area in the lower 48 states.

 Photo courtesy Ken Duell

Despite trekking through ground blizzards, navigating carefully around a surrounded grizzly sow and cub and even after suffering a dislocated shoulder in the backcountry, Ken Duell managed to hike every trail in Yellowstone National Park.

It took him 25 years, stretching from 1996 to 2022. He missed one year — 2020 — due to the pandemic. In all, Duell estimates he’s trekked more than 2,000 miles through Yellowstone.


