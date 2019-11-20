Bacon on a stick.
That’s what one of the signs says outside the gas station/convenience store in American Falls. There also were signs announcing cinnamon rolls, sandwiches, deli, catering. Our group was on its way to rock climb Saturday morning in the desert crags west of town, and we needed to stop for some snacks and water.
We had four college girls in our group and most had forgotten lunch. Saturday mornings are apparently still a challenge for them.
This place called The Ranch takes itself seriously as a food stop. The guy behind the register was effusive about their offerings.
“We make all our baked goods here,” he said. He pointed to the cinnamon rolls and doughnuts. A few doughnuts had sprinkles of bacon bits on top.
“Bacon on doughnuts, you should try it. Very tasty,” he said.
We left the shop with four cinnamon rolls — two plain and two raspberry and blueberry filled — a fresh-made sandwich, a business card and one bacon on a stick.
The bacon on a stick tasted like bacon, on a stick. Which means that it was delicious.
In the time-honored tradition of snack stops before adventures, this one could become a regular habit, at least in the fall and spring when the desert comes into climbing season.
n n n
We are at that time of year when certain sections of public land begin to close to access.
I’m referring specifically to areas that close to protect wildlife that winter in certain areas.
Some areas, such as the Teton Canyon Road closed Nov. 15 and other areas such as the south side of Kelly Mountain — specifically the Sidewinder and Stinking Springs trails — will close at the end of this month. Most will not open back up until the end of April.
The Teton Canyon Road is closed to cars near the mouth of the canyon. The road is still open to snowmobiles, skiers, fat bikes and snowshoers. Motorized traffic and bikes are not allowed past the wilderness boundary. Teton Valley Trails and Pathways will start grooming the road when there is enough snow.
Roads will close to protect deer and elk in the Tex Creek area starting Dec. 1. It reopens April 15.
Another area with seasonal closures is the Egin-Hamer area. Most of the closures in this area, which includes much of the sand dunes, begins Jan. 1.
Obeying the boundaries is important to keep certain user groups on good terms with land managers.
I have seen some people hiking to the top of the plateau northeast of Wolf Flats along the South Fork of the Snake River in early spring to look at all the deer congregated there, not realizing that the area is closed to protect the deer.
Look for a news story in this paper with more specifics on winter closure areas.