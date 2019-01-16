We asked, and you responded.
The Post Register acquired five pairs of tickets to give away to this year's Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, which is scheduled for Jan. 24-26 at the Colonial Theater in downtown Idaho Falls.
All readers had to do to earn those tickets was send us a photo of people having fun in the great outdoors.
The submissions we received showed the variety of ways to enjoy everything nature has to offer.
From floating to flying (see 7-year-old William Roberts) to cross-country skiing and amazing scenery, this year's submissions offered a little bit of everything.
In the end we had to pick the winners, and it wasn't easy.
The photos appearing on this page were the best of the best, and the people who submitted them have each earned two tickets to the Jan. 24 showing of the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour.
The winners can pick up their tickets at the Post Register on 333 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls. Stop at the front desk and ask for Jerry Painter or Jeff Pinkham.
And enjoy the show.