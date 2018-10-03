The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is anticipating high volumes of sales immediately before the opening day of deer season on Wednesday, so avoid the long lines by buying your tags early.
There are several ways to purchase licenses and tags, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/license/purchase-options for complete details. If you choose to purchase online or by phone, remember to allow 7 to 10 business days for your tags to arrive. The license will be immediately available as a PDF.
Hunters who already have their licenses and tags should check them to ensure they’re not faded. If they are, visit https://bit.ly/2y9hNvJ to find out what to do.
Hunters about to go afield who don’t have time should know that Fish and Game enforcement officers are aware of the situation and prepared to assist hunters. Should hunters encounter a check station, Fish and Game staff are also prepared to assist.
People planning to buy a nonresident tag or a nonresident tag as a second tag should know that nonresident elk tags are sold out, nonresident deer tags are selling fast and could sell out by early October. For more information, see the nonresident tag sales page at https://bit.ly/2OwxtDE, but the site is only updated once per week so it may not reflect the actual number of tags available.
Hunters are looking forward to a good big game hunting season in Idaho, and they can get details about the upcoming season in deer and elk hunting forecast at https://bit.ly/2Nk6fv8.
Idaho hunters can buy a three-year hunting license or three-year hunting/fishing combo and not have to worry about buying another license until 2021.
The price for a three-year resident hunting license is $34.75 (plus vendor fees) and $97 (plus vendor fees) for a three-year combo license.
Benefits of a three-year license include:
n Convenience: You don’t have to worry about having a valid license for three years.
n Save $3.50 on vendor fees (two years of savings of $1.75/year)
n Save $5 on access/depredation fee (only pay two years instead of three at $5/year)
n Avoid the 20 percent fee increase with the Price Lock program.
For more information, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/license/purchase-options.