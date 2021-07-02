When we weren’t rock climbing, cycling or eating New Mexican food, during our recent trip to Albuquerque to visit in-laws, we would get up at dawn to beat the heat and hike in the nearby canyons of the Sandia Mountains.
My in-laws live in the northeast part of town near the foothills of the dominating Sandia range to the east of the city. The Sandias are like a desert version of Teton Range — only a bit smaller in scale. Most of Albuquerque sits at 5,300 feet, slightly higher than Idaho Falls. Near the Sandia range, the elevation is closer to 6,000 feet.
Along the west side of the range are canyons with several trailheads leading right out of the housing developments. Some of the trails lead into “pocket wildernesses,” places of only a few miles set aside with typical federal wilderness protections. Other trails allow mountain biking and other activities.
On two mornings we rose before dawn and drove to the trailheads and began hiking. While signs at the trailheads said things didn’t officially open until 7 a.m., the gates were open and people were getting after it. I think the local Forest Service understood that people wanted to avoid the oppressive heat that seemed to kick in about 10 a.m.
These hikes would start out in scrubby brush and lots of jumping cactus. After a mile or so, you would hike up into fir and pine forests. Some sections would magically have seeps of water or tiny pools surrounded by a tiny jungle of vegetation and small critter tracks.
The critters we typically saw included deer, rabbits, road runners, lizards, and several songbirds including humming birds. We heard coyotes and saw signs of bobcats.
On one particular pocket wilderness trail, we hiked up a wash for about 2 miles, topped out into a ponderosa pine forest, then looped back down to the desert habitat at the trailhead.
After hiking up into the forested area, I would feel like I had been magically transported into another land. When we looped back and began to drop down to the trailhead we would catch glimpses of the city with its mass of buildings, roads and skyscrapers in the distance. Albuquerque is about the size of two Boises. The views were a reminder that the urban world was nearby.
On both morning hikes I came back with painful souvenirs on my hands where I brushed up against a cactus. One episode took several minutes of tweezering and a magnifying glass to extract an inch-long barb. I marveled how songbirds could land on the cactus and flit around without a problem, when I would get zapped by just giving the spiney plant a dirty look.
I think this movement of creating these pocket wildernesses to keep developments and the relentless encroachment of mankind slightly in check is a wonderful idea. Someone with foresight saw these special places that needed to stay wild and set them aside to be protected.
By the time we arrived back at the trailhead, our daypacks were making our backs sweaty. We had downed most of our water and snacks. Like the rabbits and deer, we were interested in finding some shady, breezy place to hide from the sun. A road runner watched us momentarily from the shade of a nearby bush, then poof, it was gone.