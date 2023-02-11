Several weeks ago, we were making our second winter pilgrimage to Lamar Valley hoping to add additional birds to our January list and images to our stock files. The snow was deeper than we have ever seen it, and the rosy-finches and other songbirds that we found last year were noticeably absent.
We decided to spend a few hours along the river north of Gardiner, Montana where we were staying in an attempt to change our luck. And we did. We quickly added two bald eagles, common mergansers (not so common around here) and common goldeneyes to our list. We still did not see much for songbirds until a flock of about 20 crossed the road in front of us. They were far enough out to make them hard to distinguish even with binoculars, but I was sure that they were horned larks. Zooming in on a few images from my 600 mm lens/camera confirmed it.
Horned larks are sparrow-sized songbirds that are easily recognized if you can get one in close enough. They have a distinctive yellow and black patterned face, brown-gray back and almost all-black tail, distinctive in flight. The male also has feathers that stick up like “horns” during breeding season and the reason for the common name.
Horned larks have one of the widest distributions across the North American continent. They can be found year-round in every state except Florida and can even be found there on occasion. They extend to central Mexico and during the breeding months can be found all the way to the Arctic Ocean. They are also common throughout Europe (where they are known as shore larks), China, Russia and parts in between.
Not only are they widespread geographically but they also have an impressive elevational range. Horned larks can be found from sea level up to 13,000 feet. In fact, Carl Linnaeus, the father of our current binomial identification system (genus and species) named them, alpestris, or “lark of the mountains.”
With a worldwide distribution, it is no surprise that there are different flavors of horned lark. I was amazed to learn, however, that there are 42 of them. Recent genetic analysis may turn this on its head, though, as some taxonomists are suggesting that the differences are strong enough to warrant dividing horned larks into four or even six species.
Horned larks are the only members of the lark family (Alaudidae) that live in North America. Of the 17 recognized lark genera and 91-100 species (depending on which reference you believe), 50% live in Africa. The others are spread across the Old World.
Horned larks are birds of the open fields, meadows, prairies, deserts, beaches and tundra. If it is open country, horned larks are likely to be there. They glean seeds and insects from bare, dry ground, only occasionally from bushes.
The female takes the lead in courtship, indicating her readiness to breed with a dance described as similar to taking a dust bath. Then she proceeds to build a nest, without help from the male, on the ground in a natural depression that she may improve upon before weaving her cuplike nest. In that nest, she will deposit 2-5 gray-colored and brown-spotted inch-long eggs that hatch about 12 days later. Chicks are out of the nest following mom within 10 days.
During the winter months, expect to find horned larks in flocks like we did. Sometimes these flocks can become quite large, numbering in the hundreds. So, if you see a large flock of sparrow-sized birds, there is a good chance that closer examination will show them to be horned larks.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.