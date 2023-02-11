Several weeks ago, we were making our second winter pilgrimage to Lamar Valley hoping to add additional birds to our January list and images to our stock files. The snow was deeper than we have ever seen it, and the rosy-finches and other songbirds that we found last year were noticeably absent.

We decided to spend a few hours along the river north of Gardiner, Montana where we were staying in an attempt to change our luck. And we did. We quickly added two bald eagles, common mergansers (not so common around here) and common goldeneyes to our list. We still did not see much for songbirds until a flock of about 20 crossed the road in front of us. They were far enough out to make them hard to distinguish even with binoculars, but I was sure that they were horned larks. Zooming in on a few images from my 600 mm lens/camera confirmed it.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

