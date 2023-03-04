It’s been a good snow year — the kind we get once a decade or so.
One indicator was the height of the wall of snow along the Cave Falls Road as I drove to the end last week to ski the Fall River Ridge Trail. The snow along the sides of the road was piled higher than my little Mazda pickup truck in many places.
The Fall River Ridge cross-country ski trail shares a parking lot with snowmobilers who access the Cave Falls Road and connecting roads. The road is plowed regularly from Ashton to the Forest Service border where the parking area is located during winter. The trailhead is a park ’n ski area requiring a sticker to help pay for grooming and plowing.
From the plowed parking area to Cave Falls is about 14 miles. When this section of road is groomed, it can be a fun fat bike ride to the falls and back, although I’m speaking from what others have told me. The times I’ve tried to fat bike it, the road was not groomed the entire way out to Cave Falls.
Cave Falls is inside Yellowstone National Park’s southwest corner.
The Fall River Ridge ski trail is a series of three connected loops. On Friday of last week, the trails had not recently been groomed, so I followed faint tracks buried under about 8 inches of new snow with the help of trail markers. My skis were usually submarining under the snow in front of me. At trail junctions, there are signs posted with maps of where you’re going and distances. Occasionally some areas were crossed over by snowmobile tracks (they’re not supposed to be there), adding some confusion to the correct route. When in doubt, follow the blue diamond markers attached to trees.
Loop one is about 2.2 miles, loop two about 4.2 miles (from the parking lot) and loop three is about 7.7 miles (plus another 1.6 miles to get to it). You can find a map of the trails online at the Forest Service’s web page by searching for Fall River Ridge cross-country skiing.
The trail passes through thick forest and alongside some meadowy areas near some creeks.
It was fun guessing what animal made which tracks across the snow along the trail. Mice, squirrels, foxes and birds were common along the trail. Toward the end of loop two on my way back, about .6 miles from the trailhead, I came to fresh, giant tracks sunk deep in the snow along with a huge bed made in the snow. I looked around and saw the culprit: A huge moose chomping on willow branches along the creek area not far from the first junction between loop one and two. The moose was about 40 yards away and stared at me to make sure I wasn’t going to do anything stupid, such as try and get closer. After a few photos, I continued past.
I have seen moose on this trail during past visits. The habitat is basically perfect for the giant beasts.
Recent snowstorms passing through eastern Idaho and western Wyoming have loaded deep snow on top of weak layers and created some serious avalanche danger in the mid to upper elevations of the mountains.
On Wednesday, avalanche danger was rated “considerable” across the Teton Range. Considerable means that natural avalanches are possible and human-caused avalanches are likely. At least 17 avalanches in the Tetons have been logged on the site since Feb. 25.
