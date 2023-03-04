It’s been a good snow year — the kind we get once a decade or so.

One indicator was the height of the wall of snow along the Cave Falls Road as I drove to the end last week to ski the Fall River Ridge Trail. The snow along the sides of the road was piled higher than my little Mazda pickup truck in many places.


Jerry Painter can be reached at jerrypainter00@gmail.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.