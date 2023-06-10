Bighorn trout

Brad Olszewski, fisheries technician for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, holds a Bighorn River rainbow and brown trout.

 FWP Photo

Rainbow and brown trout populations on the Bighorn River below Yellowtail Dam are growing and healthy.

That’s good news for anglers and outfitters who saw populations on the stream drop after three years of high flows, from 2017 to 2019. High springtime flows are especially hard on rainbow trout, which are spring spawners.


