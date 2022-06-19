Last week I picked up a bike box at a local shop in Idaho Falls to pack my bike for a week-long trip to Wisconsin. Some airlines will count your boxed bike as check-in luggage.
But then at the last minute, my sweetheart talked me out of taking the bike. “It will just be simpler this way, and you can borrow a bike when you get there,” she said. I was skeptical.
As a compromise, I packed my clip-in shoes, pedals, bike computer and clothes.
My Wisconsin daughter, sensing the seriousness of the situation (there’s always a big event thing coming up a few weeks away to get in shape for), contacted a biker friend and hooked me up. He was the perfect biker dude for the task: He had a garage full of bikes and constantly rides big miles — a short ride for him was 50 miles.
A couple of days after our arrival, Bob the Biker showed up bringing an extra bike, energy gels and a bag full of spare saddles. “I have a dozen of these,” he said, opening up the bag. I chose a narrow one.
The bike was a steel frame with gear shifters located on the frame post.
“Welcome to the 1990s,” Biker Bob said. “It’s my smallest frame bike, but I think it will work.”
I hefted the bike and it was surprisingly lightweight. The bike was in immaculate condition.
“I’ve made a few refinements,” he said, sounding like Han Solo chatting up the Millennium Falcon. I noticed upgraded wheels and a dynamo hub for charging lights. We put my pedals on it and a saddle, adjusting the height.
“I thought we could take this loop and do about 40 or so miles,” Bob said. I had been warned about this Bob. He was into randonneuring cycling events where participants ride for 200 to 500 miles, most of the time non-stop. So, rather than pound the pedals to keep up with the peloton, Bob said they set a reasonable pace and hold it for hours, or days.
Out on our ride, I asked Bob what the elevation was around Madison, Wisconsin?
“About 900 feet.”
“I was wondering why it felt like I was going downhill on the uphills,” I said. It was true; I barely felt winded.
The first hour of the ride, we talked all things bikes and gossiped about other bikers. He told of a retired ex-pro rider who still leads the pack at most events at age 66.
“He looks like a regular grandpa with a pot belly and gray hair, but he’s hard to keep up with,” he said. Bob the Biker is also retired but looks a fit 50ish.
We rode through the rolling hills around Madison, and I just followed most of the time having no clue where I was or which way I was going. The Midwest doesn’t have a visible mountain range somewhere in view like Idaho has to orient yourself. We did stop briefly at a gas station for snacks and drinks.
Our chat turned to politics, at least in a general way, and Biker Bob shared his mostly middle-of-the-road views on everything from the Federalist Papers to the Second Amendment. I only briefly touched on Idaho’s ample supply of wing nuts.
After 35 miles, we turned back toward Madison and the rain began to fall. Apparently, June is the wettest month of the year in Madison. Annually, the city averages 36 inches of rainfall.
“What’s the climate like in Idaho Falls?” Biker Bob asked.
“We get about 12 inches of rain a year,” I said.
“Oh, you live in an arid place,” he said.
“High mountain desert,” I said. Surrounding us as we rode, everything was green with jungle-like trees, except for some fields of knee-high corn. The falling rain wasn’t cooling much like you’d find in the Rocky Mountains. The temperature remained in the 70s as we rode into town. I was glad I put my phone into a plastic sandwich bag in my jersey pocket.
At the end of the ride, we had logged 48 miles.
“Keep the bike through the week, and we can ride on Thursday,” he said. “I’ve got a 66-mile ride in mind we can do.”