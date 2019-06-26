Bright orange signs with the words “DANGER” and “DO NOT ENTER” are appearing in the Island Park backcountry this month.
The signs are warnings that the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is trapping grizzly bears.
“This is a reoccurring thing,” said Jeremy Nicholson, Fish and Game bear biologist. “All the data we collect, we combine it with all the other states, the park service, the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team and analyze it and go from there with it.”
Trapping will primarily take place in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest within the caldera in Island Park, west of Highway 20 along the Centennial Mountain Range, and the Cave Falls area near the Wyoming border, said James Brower, Fish and Game communication manager.
Captured bears are sedated and handled in accordance with strict protocols. Bears that meet our criteria are fitted with a radio collar, Brower said.
By observing radio-collared females, Fish and Game is able to document age of first reproduction, average litter size, cub and yearling survival, and how often females produce a litter.
Nicholson said his team captures and collars about 11 grizzly bears each summer. He said estimating the number of grizzly bears in Idaho is difficult because many of them roam throughout the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
“One of the biggest things we better understand is their survival and how the bears are making it,” he said. “Each age class we put collars on, and we understand what’s killing them, their distribution and their movements and the food their getting. We really find out a lot from the collars.”
Nicholson said the collars show that most of the bears wander in from Montana and Yellowstone National Park during the summer for food and breeding.
“A good third of the population in the park will go east to the Cody, (Wyo.) area for the army cutworm moth,” he said. “Once they have a food source figured out they have a real good memory with it so they are going to move a lot for food.”
He said some bears travel more than others depending on what they learned from their mother. Some bears are regulars to the Island Park area.
“There’s some bears we’ve seen over and over for the last 10 to 15 years,” Nicholson said. “We expect some male bears to come in from Yellowstone and sure enough they do.”
He said, fortunately, grizzly bears don’t read the warning signs and get caught in the traps to aid in his studies.
“Thank goodness they keep on walking by (the signs),” he said.
Nicholson said they use roadkill in the traps.
“For the research stuff that we do, we don’t want to get the bears associating with human food so we use roadkill,” he said. “And unfortunately we get quite a bit of roadkill on Highway 20 area.”