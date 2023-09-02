Chelsea Principio climbs a route at the Massacre Rocks climbing area a few years ago. The Bureau of Land Management recently announced that rock climbing and off-highway vehicle use will be banned on federal land in the region west of American Falls known as Massacre Rocks.
Chelsea Principio climbs a route at the Massacre Rocks climbing area a few years ago. The Bureau of Land Management recently announced that rock climbing and off-highway vehicle use will be banned on federal land in the region west of American Falls known as Massacre Rocks.
Photo courtesy of Jerry Painter
Abby Schwarzenbart prepares breakfast surrounded by some of her backpacking gear while on a six-day hike in the Wind River Range Aug. 16.
The Bureau of Land Management recently announced its decision to close the Cedar Fields Management Area west of American Falls to rock climbing, off-highway vehicle use and campfires.
The area is on the northwest side of the Snake River across from Massacre Rocks State Park and is informally known as the Massacre Rocks climbing area by climbers. The area has been under review in recent years for closure to some recreation activities to protect historical resources.
The Massacre Rocks area west of American Falls is home to more than 700 bolted climbing routes and attracts visitors from around the West.
The closure only affects federal land. State land will remain open to rock climbing. The closure affects about 500 bolted routes in the area. Another approximately 250 routes on state land will remain open to climbing. These areas include the popular All American Wall, Rural Wall, Red Light District and Love Connection walls.
“Nearby Teddy Bear Cove (climbing area) is mostly unaffected by the closure as the majority of the climbs there are also on Idaho State Land,” said Mike Engle, a prominent Pocatello climbing advocate, in a statement about the closure. “Traditional vehicle access to Massacre Rocks, as described in Mountain Project, are unaffected by the closure and remain open to access the public Idaho state lands at Massacre Rocks.”
Mountain Project is a leading online climbing forum providing information about climbing areas.
The BLM made the announcement to close the area to climbing and OHV use Aug. 17.
I had just finished packing my backpack in my living room for a six-day hike through the Wind River Range two weeks ago when my hiking buddies showed up.
We were going to caravan over to Pinedale, Wyoming and leave one of our vehicles at the end of our hike, then drive the other to another trailhead to begin our 60 miles of walking.
I shouldered my pack and remarked how I thought it was heavy.
“Go weigh it on the bathroom scale,” my wife suggested.
I came out of the bathroom proclaiming it to be 30 pounds. “A bit more than I wanted, but I have a lot of food, after all,” I said.
“30 pounds!” a fellow hiker exclaimed. “Our packs weigh at least 40 pounds. How is this possible?”
For the next six days, the difference between our two pack systems would be a regular topic of conversation.
I could heft my pack up to my shoulders with one arm, while they were hoisting theirs first to their knee, then sliding arms through straps, sometimes grunting while bent over, then locking in. (I think 40 pounds was an under exaggeration.)
It boiled down to two different approaches to backpacking. My approach was trying to go as light (though not ultra-light) as possible — I am, after all, a gray-haired, feeble old man. Theirs was to go comfortable and bring most everything with that in mind. Keep in mind that they are at least half my age. (It was my sneaky hope that their heavy packs would slow them to my pace. It seemed to work.)
As we compared our systems, they saw some easy ways to trim pounds off their load, and I saw things I would like to do differently also. Old dogs can learn new tricks.
The first big difference between our setups was the packs themselves. My pack is a 44-liter size Osprey pack. Their packs were in the 70- and 85-liter range. They needed larger sizes to each carry giant bear canisters. The canisters weighed 2 pounds each empty. I carried my food in an Ursack — a tough, bear-resistant Kevlar bag — that weighs 7 ounces empty.
One challenge with using larger pack sizes is that you tend to fill them up with all those “what if” or “this will be nice” items making your pack weigh more than your average 4-year-old.
For example, I wore the same T-shirt for six days on this latest trip. My friends had two or three changes of clothes. My philosophy is that I might as well just get one set of clothes dirty the whole time — clothes are heavy. As it was, I think I overpacked on clothes with the anticipation of colder temperatures.
One problem with lightweight backpacking is that the super light version of each piece of gear, such as tents, sleeping bags and backpacks, is usually very expensive.
There are several places to go online to get tips for lightweight backpacking and several YouTube “experts” willing to teach how to pack light.
The older I get, the lighter my gear, so I can still hang with the kids.
