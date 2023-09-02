The Bureau of Land Management recently announced its decision to close the Cedar Fields Management Area west of American Falls to rock climbing, off-highway vehicle use and campfires.

The area is on the northwest side of the Snake River across from Massacre Rocks State Park and is informally known as the Massacre Rocks climbing area by climbers. The area has been under review in recent years for closure to some recreation activities to protect historical resources.


Jerry Painter can be reached at jerrypainter00@gmail.com.

