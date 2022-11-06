First, we started out with a couple of warm-up routes, then tried to push ourselves.
We were rock climbing outside at a place called Teddy Bear Cove west of American Falls.
The weather on Saturday was nearly perfect, which means we were overdressed. When we left town, the temperatures were in the high 30s, but the sky was clearing.
When we drove out onto the desert north of the Snake River not far from Massacre Rocks State Park, the temperatures were in the high 40s, and the sun was warming up the dark basalt rock walls. I was soon climbing into a T-shirt. Others in our group were also shedding layers.
In light of an Oct. 23 proposed decision by the Bureau of Land Management to close federal land to rock climbing between Lake Channel Road and the Snake River — traditionally known as Massacre Rocks to rock climbers — the Teddy Bear Cove area is taking on added importance as a viable substitute.
The BLM issued a decision — subject to protests — to close federal lands in the designated area “to rock climbing and off-highway vehicle use” to protect cultural resources, specifically archaeological resources. Other uses such as big game and waterfowl hunting, fishing, horseback riding, camping, hiking and cattle grazing were given a pass and will still be allowed on the federal land.
The decision is not final pending a protest period open until Nov. 25. Protests of the decision will be accepted only from those who have previously participated in the planning process. A copy of the plan, called Cedar Fields Plan Amendment and Environmental Impact Statement for the Monument Resource Management Plan, can be found at https://bit.ly/3CLwuXe.
Not all of the land in the Massacre Rocks area will be closed to rock climbing. Adjacent state and private land will still be open to climbing. The ruling will affect only federal land. But you likely will be crossing federal land to get to the state land.
There are currently about 700 routes in the Massacre Rocks area. After the closure, there will be about 300 available on state/private land.
Fall and spring (and sunny winter days) tend to be the time when this area is the most comfortable to visit. When the temperatures are 25 degrees or higher and the sun is shining, the walls are good to go. At Teddy Bear Cove, if the temperature climbs higher than 50 degrees, climbers start looking for shady routes. The rock walls act as a reflector oven.
Oddly, despite it being a near-perfect day on Saturday to climb, we only saw two other climbers at the crag. In the past, I’ve seen more than a dozen.
After warming up on the easy routes, I set my sights on a challenging-looking 5.11 route (sort of hard for me) with at least three roofs to grunt through.
Teddy Bear Cove — so named because the rock walls are roughly shaped like a teddy bear as seen on Google Earth Maps — has more than 160 bolted rock climbs on several cliff faces. The climbs are rated 5.7 to 5.13 (easy to darn hard). The Pocatello climbers who developed the routes went all in and put small tags at the base of each climb offering the route’s name and rating. The anchors at the top of most of the routes are simple-to-clip hooks and permanent carabiners. I recommend using a clip stick for the first or second bolted hanger to avoid any mishaps climbing on lead to the first bolt.
The 5.11 my friend and I worked on turned out to be fun for the first 20 feet and hard to figure out climbing through the second and third overhangs. But it’s all in fun, and we eventually topped out and went back to climbing 5.10s (more moderate).
I like Teddy Bear Cove because of its ease getting there as compared to the challenging maze of dirt roads going into Massacre Rocks. Regular cars and two-wheel drive vehicles can make it just fine to the main Teddy Bear Cove walls.
For information on directions and route descriptions from the route developers, go to www.mountainproject.com/area/118277486/teddy-bear-cove
