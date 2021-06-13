For his birthday, our grandson, Tucker, wanted to go fishing on a small stream. With a few choices in Island Park, we settled on Moose Creek, a meandering, log choked, jumpable stream that pours off the Fish Creek Plateau adjacent to the western edge of Yellowstone.
Moose Creek is set in a thick evergreen forest — a clear-water stream, chillingly cold and untouched by livestock grazing. Gravel beds and undercut shady banks provide a perfect habitat for brook trout, an iconic but invasive sport fish.
The brook trout, Salvelinus fontinalis, is a fish from the eastern United States and Canada where it thrived in clear, cold waters in places like the Appalachian Mountains. There they were highly favored as a sport fish because of their stunning good looks and aggressive nature. In the late 1800s, populations were started in likely habitats throughout the western U.S. to expand fishing opportunities. Brook trout flourished in the West, and for many years the program to expand brook trout populations continued.
Brook trout are members of the char family (along with bull trout, lake trout and arctic char), a different genus than our western cutthroat trout or even our other introduced trout, the brown trout (rainbow trout are introduced in most places in Idaho, but since steelhead are sea-run rainbows, they are native to the state). They are beautiful fish with green backs full of wavy black lines, red spots with blue halos on the sides and pectoral, pelvic and anal fins marked with white leading edges set off by black lines. In the fall, the bellies of male brook trout turn orange, making them the most handsome of fish.
The fish we caught on Moose Creek were small; 6-inchers were the trophies of the day, but they were plentiful and attacked our baits with a vengeance. This is pretty common for brook trout. They establish populations quickly and in many places can overpopulate, leaving abundant, but small, adult fish. Other than places like Henrys Lake, 12-inch brook trout are usually trophies (a 17-pound 10-ounce lunker is the largest ever reported). That is one of the reasons why the daily limit on brook trout in Idaho is 25. They just can’t be harvested fast enough.
Like so many instances with introduced species, transplanting brook trout has usually backfired. The impacts of moving brook trout into new habitats have been dramatic. In the headwaters of many cutthroat trout waters, the cutthroats have been completely replaced by brook trout. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, brook trout and other introduced trout were likely responsible for the near-extinction of Lahontan cutthroat in Lake Tahoe in the 1940s. Research in the Snake River drainage found that juvenile chinook salmon were 12% fewer in waters with brook trout than those without and that habitat improvement for salmon did not help when brook trout were present. From salmon to golden trout, brook trout introduction has disrupted native fisheries.
But it doesn’t stop there. Because they are so prolific, there are often far more brook trout in a given water than what the native trout population would be. These hungry mouths can reduce the number of emerging insects by as much as 36%. Not only does this impact the insects, but reaches into bird and bat populations by taking food that they depend upon. And at least 16 species of amphibians have been severely impacted by brook trout introductions.
Brook trout are here to stay in most areas, but don’t feel guilty harvesting a mess for dinner. Native species will appreciate it.