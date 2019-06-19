Everybody seems to love bumblebees.
The native insects are generally embraced by humans, who often celebrate
them in children’s stories and even sometimes dress like them for
Halloween or other costume-themed events. But it turns out most people
really don’t know much about them, how their populations are doing and
specific actions that can be taken to preserve them.
But that is starting to change with the worldwide focus on the
importance of pollinators and the critical services they provide both to
agricultural crops and native plants.
“There is just something charismatic about these little black-and-yellow
fuzzy things that bumble through our gardens checking out flowers,” said
Joel Sauder, a nongame biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and
Game at Lewiston. “They are very docile. You really have to irritate a
bumblebee to get it to sting you. Maybe if you grab it with bare hands
or step on it, but they don’t come after you like even a honey bee will,
let alone a wasp, which are mean.”
Sauder, who said he is a bumblebee enthusiast but not an expert, is
heading his agency’s participation in a project that aims to track
bumblebee populations across the Pacific Northwest. Led by the Xerces
Society, a conservation organization that specializes in the
oft-neglected invertebrate species of animals, the project has recruited
dedicated citizen scientists to survey vast swaths of the region and
record which types of bumblebees are present and what plants they are
using.
“There are only so many places (biologists) can go visit, but if you can
get an army of citizens to do it for you, you can get vastly more work
done,” Sauder said.
For now, he said the project has a good corps of volunteers who have
already signed up to participate in the Pacific Northwest Bumblebee
Atlas and started training. It’s an intensive process that takes a
significant time commitment.
But Sauder said there is a way for people to casually participate in
bumblebee mapping and thereby conservation.
But first some facts.
l According to Rich Hatfield of the Xerces Society, there are more than
3,000 species of native bees in North America. A small sliver of them
are bumblebees, including about 47 species of bumblebees in North
America. The Pacific Northwest, with its rich diversity of habitat and
dramatic elevation changes, has about 25 species.
l Unlike honey bees, bumblebees don’t overwinter in hives or make honey.
Instead, just the queens survive the cold months. In the spring, they
emerge from often solitary nests and begin the process of collecting
pollen and reproducing. As the summer progresses, the queen stays in the
colony, produces worker bees and grows the colony.
l Sauder said they are particularly good pollinators because they have
high flower fidelity.
“Once they figure out how to get the pollen out of a particular flower
type they tend to go back to that flower type, and so they go from plant
to plant of the same species,” he said.
That’s important to plant reproduction, or pollination.
“Pollination is essentially plant sex. Pollen is the male part. It has
to be communicated to the female part of the flower, and something has
to carry that,” Sauder said.
But to be successful, the pollen has to come from the same species of
plant. That makes the tendency of bumblebees to visit the same species a
boon to plants, especially native plants.
“Pollinators play a large role in those plants being able to reproduce,
expand and survive,” Sauder said. “Pollinators are an important part of
our ecosystem.”
l Despite the general popularity of bumblebees, nonnative honey bees get
much more attention. Readers are likely familiar with colony collapse
disorder — a significant decline in honey bee populations — that has
been traced to a variety of causes ranging from disease, parasites and
pesticides. Their decline, and that of native pollinators, is a threat
to agriculture.
In an online video, Hatfield said native bumblebees face many of the
same problems as honey bees, and as much as 25 percent of them face some
level of extinction risk. Mapping their habitat and figuring out which
plant types are important to them will help land managers better include
bumblebees in their management plans.
An easy way for people to participate in the project without committing
a lot of time is to sign up for Bumblebee Watch with the Xerces Society.
The online tool encourages people to take pictures of bumblebees they
see. Then they can log onto bumblebeewatch.org and upload the photos and
attempt to identify the species, while also placing the sighting on a
map. Though there can be a time lag, experts with the organization
monitor the site and confirm the species type.
Sauder said sightings from undeveloped areas such as national forests
are particularly helpful.
“That is where the data would be most useful,” he said. “We have a lot
of information of what species we have here (and in other cities and
towns) but if you look at the Nez Perce or Clearwater national forests
out there, there is virtually no information.”
People who would like to do something for bumblebees and other
pollinators can take action in their own backyards as well. Sauder said
planting blooming flowers, especially native species, is a great way to
help conserve bees and other pollinators like butterflies, moths,
beetles and flies. It’s good to pick a variety of plants that bloom at
different times from early spring to late fall.
Lastly, bumblebees can help those who may not be super enthusiastic
about yardwork by giving them a reason to be lazy in the fall. Bumblebee
queens often overwinter in brush piles, garden litter or piles of leaves.
“It’s the perfect excuse not to rake leaves and not to have a manicured
lawn,” Sauder said. “Having a brush pile or other things that give them
some place to hibernate through the winter and flowers that stretch
through the spring, summer and as much of the fall as you can get are
great steps for pollinator habitat.”
