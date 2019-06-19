Everybody seems to love bumblebees.

The native insects are generally embraced by humans, who often celebrate

them in children’s stories and even sometimes dress like them for

Halloween or other costume-themed events. But it turns out most people

really don’t know much about them, how their populations are doing and

specific actions that can be taken to preserve them.

But that is starting to change with the worldwide focus on the

importance of pollinators and the critical services they provide both to

agricultural crops and native plants.

“There is just something charismatic about these little black-and-yellow

fuzzy things that bumble through our gardens checking out flowers,” said

Joel Sauder, a nongame biologist for the Idaho Department of Fish and

Game at Lewiston. “They are very docile. You really have to irritate a

bumblebee to get it to sting you. Maybe if you grab it with bare hands

or step on it, but they don’t come after you like even a honey bee will,

let alone a wasp, which are mean.”

Sauder, who said he is a bumblebee enthusiast but not an expert, is

heading his agency’s participation in a project that aims to track

bumblebee populations across the Pacific Northwest. Led by the Xerces

Society, a conservation organization that specializes in the

oft-neglected invertebrate species of animals, the project has recruited

dedicated citizen scientists to survey vast swaths of the region and

record which types of bumblebees are present and what plants they are

using.

“There are only so many places (biologists) can go visit, but if you can

get an army of citizens to do it for you, you can get vastly more work

done,” Sauder said.

For now, he said the project has a good corps of volunteers who have

already signed up to participate in the Pacific Northwest Bumblebee

Atlas and started training. It’s an intensive process that takes a

significant time commitment.

But Sauder said there is a way for people to casually participate in

bumblebee mapping and thereby conservation.

But first some facts.

l According to Rich Hatfield of the Xerces Society, there are more than

3,000 species of native bees in North America. A small sliver of them

are bumblebees, including about 47 species of bumblebees in North

America. The Pacific Northwest, with its rich diversity of habitat and

dramatic elevation changes, has about 25 species.

l Unlike honey bees, bumblebees don’t overwinter in hives or make honey.

Instead, just the queens survive the cold months. In the spring, they

emerge from often solitary nests and begin the process of collecting

pollen and reproducing. As the summer progresses, the queen stays in the

colony, produces worker bees and grows the colony.

l Sauder said they are particularly good pollinators because they have

high flower fidelity.

“Once they figure out how to get the pollen out of a particular flower

type they tend to go back to that flower type, and so they go from plant

to plant of the same species,” he said.

That’s important to plant reproduction, or pollination.

“Pollination is essentially plant sex. Pollen is the male part. It has

to be communicated to the female part of the flower, and something has

to carry that,” Sauder said.

But to be successful, the pollen has to come from the same species of

plant. That makes the tendency of bumblebees to visit the same species a

boon to plants, especially native plants.

“Pollinators play a large role in those plants being able to reproduce,

expand and survive,” Sauder said. “Pollinators are an important part of

our ecosystem.”

l Despite the general popularity of bumblebees, nonnative honey bees get

much more attention. Readers are likely familiar with colony collapse

disorder — a significant decline in honey bee populations — that has

been traced to a variety of causes ranging from disease, parasites and

pesticides. Their decline, and that of native pollinators, is a threat

to agriculture.

In an online video, Hatfield said native bumblebees face many of the

same problems as honey bees, and as much as 25 percent of them face some

level of extinction risk. Mapping their habitat and figuring out which

plant types are important to them will help land managers better include

bumblebees in their management plans.

An easy way for people to participate in the project without committing

a lot of time is to sign up for Bumblebee Watch with the Xerces Society.

The online tool encourages people to take pictures of bumblebees they

see. Then they can log onto bumblebeewatch.org and upload the photos and

attempt to identify the species, while also placing the sighting on a

map. Though there can be a time lag, experts with the organization

monitor the site and confirm the species type.

Sauder said sightings from undeveloped areas such as national forests

are particularly helpful.

“That is where the data would be most useful,” he said. “We have a lot

of information of what species we have here (and in other cities and

towns) but if you look at the Nez Perce or Clearwater national forests

out there, there is virtually no information.”

People who would like to do something for bumblebees and other

pollinators can take action in their own backyards as well. Sauder said

planting blooming flowers, especially native species, is a great way to

help conserve bees and other pollinators like butterflies, moths,

beetles and flies. It’s good to pick a variety of plants that bloom at

different times from early spring to late fall.

Lastly, bumblebees can help those who may not be super enthusiastic

about yardwork by giving them a reason to be lazy in the fall. Bumblebee

queens often overwinter in brush piles, garden litter or piles of leaves.

“It’s the perfect excuse not to rake leaves and not to have a manicured

lawn,” Sauder said. “Having a brush pile or other things that give them

some place to hibernate through the winter and flowers that stretch

through the spring, summer and as much of the fall as you can get are

great steps for pollinator habitat.”

