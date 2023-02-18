The middle-aged woman was sitting outside in the snow in the bright sunshine on a fold up chair borrowed from the Morgan Summit warming hut. Her legs were splayed out in front of her, feet still in snowshoes as she was pouring herself a hot, steamy drink from a thermos. The chair had sunk in the snow up to the seat.
“I just couldn’t eat my lunch inside the warming hut on such a beautiful, sunny day like this,” she said. “Isn’t it a beautiful day to be outside?”
I agreed with her. Recent nights had been bitter cold and foggy. The warm sun was a pleasant change of pace.
I had just skied down off Buckskin-Morgan Ridge near the Kelly Canyon area and thought I’d check out the warming hut. The woman, who said she was from Shelley, was as bright and cheerful as the day.
Last Friday, I skied up the Big Slot snowshoe trail by putting climbing skins on my skis. It was a trick that confused most of the snowshoers I met.
I left Idaho Falls in the late morning to give the single digit temperatures time to warm up into lower double digits.
When I arrived at the top of the canyon rim — Buckskin-Morgan Ridge — I met a snowshoer out for a tromp “before the kids get home from school,” she said.
I pulled off my climbing skins and skied along the ridge following a mostly blown-over, old cross-country ski trail. One section had been plowed over by a snowmobile, making for challenging downhill skiing (like a bobsled run) on the section before you arrive at Morgan Summit. I only crashed and burned once.
The snowshoer eating lunch at the warming hut said she planned on going down the Glen’s Grunt Trail from the hut after she finished eating. I told her that two of my kids, my dog and I were once chased by a moose and calf while skiing down the Glen’s Grunt Trail. Since that was several years ago, I told her that the big bullies were probably gone by now.
I left her and skied out to the Hidden Vista along the Hawley Gulch Overlook Loop, then back to the Morgan Summit warming hut. The trail had been groomed, but was hard packed and icy. The Hawley Overlook Loop is less than 1 mile altogether. The views from the trails were excellent because of the bright, clear skies.
When I arrived back at the hut, there were three snowshoers chatting away — two teens who spent the night on Buckskin-Morgan Ridge and the same woman from Shelley. The campers had large packs on their backs and reported sleeping in hammocks. Turns out all three were from Shelley and sort of knew each other. (Doesn’t everyone in Shelley know each other?)
I zoomed back down the road back to the Y Junction and down to the ski resort at a zippy speed. The packed, cold snow made for fast downhill travel. The coldest part of the trip seemed to be skiing down near the ski resort with a slight breeze coming up the canyon. I was glad I had a buff for my face to protect my big nose.
Along the way, I passed three more snowshoers on their way up. Oddly, I didn’t see any cross-country skiers all day.
I estimate skiing more than 5 miles for the day — just a quick outing.
Good resources for the snowshoe and cross-country ski trails in the Kelly Canyon area include the guidebook “Eastern Idaho Sweet Spots” (available at Idaho Mountain Trading and Winnie & Mo’s Bookshop downtown) and the Idaho Falls Ski Club’s website.
