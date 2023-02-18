The middle-aged woman was sitting outside in the snow in the bright sunshine on a fold up chair borrowed from the Morgan Summit warming hut. Her legs were splayed out in front of her, feet still in snowshoes as she was pouring herself a hot, steamy drink from a thermos. The chair had sunk in the snow up to the seat.

“I just couldn’t eat my lunch inside the warming hut on such a beautiful, sunny day like this,” she said. “Isn’t it a beautiful day to be outside?”


