With the onset of spring days and people suffering a serious bout of cabin fever lately, the hordes have descended on favorite outdoor venues.
On Saturday, I saw the Stinking Springs trailhead parking lot full and overflowing down the road with people unloading ATVs and motorbikes. Along the Snake River Road all the campgrounds were occupied, fishing spots were taken and the rock climbing walls in use. It was probably the first super nice Saturday play day.
It shouldn’t be surprising. Half the people who live here, do so because of the access to outdoor fun.
We did manage to go rock climbing at a completely unoccupied wall.
Lower elevation destinations, such as the Snake River Road, Menan Butte, Cress Creek, Pocatello’s City Creek and Hell’s Half Acre Lava Trail can get a bit overloaded during the early season while folks wait for the higher country snow to melt out and dry up. It’s still a foot deep in Island Park.
Keep in mind that some areas are still closed through April 30 to protect wildlife — in particular, the Sidewinder Trail near Stinking Springs and in the Egin-Hamer area.
Action in town has also picked up. The streets are getting busier. A friend who manages a local Starbucks said in the last few days business has doubled.
The business I’m anxious to see open back up is hair salons/barbershops. In another week, my hair is going to start looking like my glory days from high school where we all tried to look like rock band wannabes. Except nowadays there are streaks of silver hanging over a wrinkled face.
--
The spring fever of outdoor enthusiasts has not gone unnoticed by the Forest Service.
The Caribou-Targhee National Forest issued a news release urging people to recreate sensibly.
“Visitation to the Caribou-Targhee National Forest is increasing as more individuals turn to the outdoors to rid themselves of cabin fever,” the National Forest said.
Forest officials caution against damaging roads and trails that haven’t melted out or dried out yet. While it may be fun to see mud flying in the air from your tires, it can leave lasting damage.
“While our local National Forest remains open, we ask that people be considerate and recreate responsibly,” said Mel Bolling, Caribou-Targhee Forest supervisor. “Many of the roads are still covered in snow. Those that aren’t, are in the awkward time between snowmelt, mud and dry conditions and severe resource damage is possible.”
Officials said vehicle use on saturated trails, roads and hillside areas can easily damage the land causing permanent ruts, bog holes and erosion.
“Regardless of how many times you’ve visited the area in the past, you need to consider the current condition of the trails or roads you intend to use,” the news release said.
It’s a good idea to contact the local ranger district before heading out to get current conditions and learn what areas might still be under wildlife closures.
District Motor Vehicle Use Map and visitor maps can be found online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/ctnf/maps-pubs