While I photographed, Cathy was busy observing several thousand roseate spoonbills, great and snowy egrets, and cormorants in a communal nesting area called a rookery at Smith Oaks on High Island in southeast Texas. After a few minutes on the high platform, she asked, “Is that a cattle egret?” I put down my camera and, after some coaching, was looking at a lone cattle egret in full breeding color.
What a bird from West Africa is doing in southern Texas is one of the great nature stories of our day. There have been many species that have expanded their distribution around the world with the help of humanity. Noxious species such as zebra mussels and other less desirable species such as nutria are two examples that have been accidentally introduced. Humans have also helped other species such as ring-necked pheasant and chukars, and house sparrows and European starlings, by intentionally introducing them into a new habitat. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation continues to re-introduce elk back into native habitats in the east.
However, none of these can even approach the story of the cattle egret. Prior to about 1877, the cattle egret was restricted to some parts of Europe, western Asia and parts of the African continent. Somehow, in that year, they reached the northeastern coast of South America. By 1931 they were observed in Florida, and by 1953 were known to breed there. Since then, their program of eventual world domination has continued. While considered a bird of warmer climates, they have been seen on islands near Antarctica, in Alaska and even at 14,000 feet in the Andes Mountains. In the conterminous U.S., they are now established from coast to coast.
And while their expansion in the Americas has been amazing, they haven’t been lollygagging in their original range. Cattle egrets have expanded deep into Europe where they bred for the first time in Great Britain in 2008, and the eastern subspecies has expanded to Australia and New Zealand. They are now a truly worldwide species.
What has fueled this incredible natural expansion? Likely a number of things. First, these birds are stout enough to weather crossing large bodies of water (think the Atlantic Ocean) with favorable winds. Second, they are highly adaptable and will eat a wide variety of food. If you are a small critter of any kind, you had better hope that a cattle egret doesn’t spot you because you are on the menu. They have even been known to hunt migrating songbirds in Florida’s Dry Tortugas islands. Third, the expansion of livestock grazing has likely improved habitat for them.
Cattle egrets are so named because they tend to follow grazing ungulates around, foraging right at their feet. This isn’t just a habit. Studies have shown that the egrets are much more successful at hunting when foraging around livestock (or giraffes, cape buffalo, zebras, etc.).
Have you ever seen a cattle egret? Possibly. Cattle egrets are often seen across the southern third of Idaho. Because of their foraging habits with livestock, these birds are found much further from water than other egrets and herons.
During the non-breeding season, these stocky, thick-necked birds are all white with a yellow bill and resemble a snowy egret. During the breeding season, they develop rusty-orange feathers on the back, neck and head. Interestingly, although they resemble the snowy egret, they are more closely related to herons.
A big question has to be, what impact has this expansion of cattle egret range had on native species? According to experts, not much. There may have been a few instances where cattle egrets have crowded out some egrets or herons on rookeries, but for the most part, the partitioning of habitat use is complete.
So, with all that, should cattle egrets be considered a native species in the U.S.? In my estimation, yes. They got here naturally, so they have as much right to be here as any other species, even if they did come a bit late to the party.