A friend and I came out of my garage to find two buck mule deer, still in velvet, eyeing my new aspen tree. As we stepped up on the porch, they cautiously moved across the road onto the neighbor’s place and I breathed a sigh of relief. My aspen was safe, tenuously, again. As we watched the bucks, we noticed that the larger of the two had a tennis ball-sized growth hanging pendulously from his neck. Closer inspection revealed several other large black growths on his chest and shoulder and a couple on his side. Although he didn’t seem bothered by the growths and was as fit looking as his companion, we wondered what impact they might have on his health.

This isn’t the first time I have seen growths on wildlife. It seems that they are common on deer, both mule and whitetail, but I have seen them on elk and moose as well. I also have seen them on rabbits and hares and a couple of times on birds.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

