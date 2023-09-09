A friend and I came out of my garage to find two buck mule deer, still in velvet, eyeing my new aspen tree. As we stepped up on the porch, they cautiously moved across the road onto the neighbor’s place and I breathed a sigh of relief. My aspen was safe, tenuously, again. As we watched the bucks, we noticed that the larger of the two had a tennis ball-sized growth hanging pendulously from his neck. Closer inspection revealed several other large black growths on his chest and shoulder and a couple on his side. Although he didn’t seem bothered by the growths and was as fit looking as his companion, we wondered what impact they might have on his health.
This isn’t the first time I have seen growths on wildlife. It seems that they are common on deer, both mule and whitetail, but I have seen them on elk and moose as well. I also have seen them on rabbits and hares and a couple of times on birds.
These growths are called fibromas. They are wart-like growths, and like warts, are caused by viruses — in the case of wildlife, pox and papilloma viruses. Sometimes they are called papillomas. They are growths of the skin and rarely extend into the muscle. Those on the deer we saw were black, but they can be gray or tan as well. Also, the surface of the fibromas on the buck we watched seemed to be coarse, but the texture can vary from soft to dry, smooth to as rough as a cauliflower head. It is most common for fibromas to be centered around the head and legs, but they can be anywhere on the body, including in the oral cavity. According to Cornell University Scholl of Veterinary Medicine, fibromas are typically spread through direct contact with a bleeding fibroma or through the bite of bloodsucking insects like mosquitoes.
There are two big elephants in the room when discussing fibromas in animals. The first is whether or not it is harmful to the animals. The fibromas themselves are not cancerous, and other than a small energy demand, do not seem to injure the animals other than perhaps being uncomfortable or inconvenient. However, a heavily infected animal can have 100 or more tumors, from 10 to 100 millimeters in size. I did an internet search for photos of deer with fibromas and saw some pretty gross images of heavily infected deer. With a big infestation, the fibromas may interfere with feeding, breathing, locomotion and/or sight, any one of which can lead to death.
There is no treatment for fibromas, and since they don’t impact species on a population level, no treatment is warranted. On the positive side, “the growths are generally self-limiting and regress on their own as infected animals mount an immune response” (Cornell University). Once an animal has fought off an infection, it may be immune to further attack.
The second elephant is whether or not such an infected deer, rabbit, squirrel or whatever is a hazard to humans or other animals, and is the flesh still consumable? The viruses that cause fibromas are species specific, meaning that those that attack deer cannot attack rabbits or coyotes or dogs or humans. They are also restricted to the skin and are removed with the skin. If a lesion does adhere to the muscle beneath, simply cut around it and discard that meat with the hide and the meat should be fine to consume.
It is easy to think that our wildlife live in a sort of utopia without concerns. Nothing could be further from the truth. This was a good reminder that it is a tough old world out there and wildlife face challenges of many kinds.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
