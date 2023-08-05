Last week a trip to Salt Lake City found us battling 101-degree weather as we held a family reunion. My brother told me that the weather report was for the next two days to be even hotter and then it would cool back down to around 100 degrees and stay there for a while. My stepmother, up from Yuma, Arizona, scoffed at this heat. Yuma has had 115–120-degree days (and 95-degree nights) for weeks.

Much of the world has been in the same boat. June was reported to be the hottest June on record (since 1850), and by the third week of July, it was clear that July was going to set a new record for the hottest month ever recorded. The World Meteorological Organization has confirmed that the past eight years were the warmest on record globally.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

