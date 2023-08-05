Last week a trip to Salt Lake City found us battling 101-degree weather as we held a family reunion. My brother told me that the weather report was for the next two days to be even hotter and then it would cool back down to around 100 degrees and stay there for a while. My stepmother, up from Yuma, Arizona, scoffed at this heat. Yuma has had 115–120-degree days (and 95-degree nights) for weeks.
Much of the world has been in the same boat. June was reported to be the hottest June on record (since 1850), and by the third week of July, it was clear that July was going to set a new record for the hottest month ever recorded. The World Meteorological Organization has confirmed that the past eight years were the warmest on record globally.
And it just isn’t the air that is heating up. Oceans around the world are reporting water temperatures well above normal. By mid-June, the Atlantic Ocean was 73 degrees as opposed to a normal 71 degrees, a difference that might seem trivial except that it represents a colossal amount of heat energy stored in that body of water.
A lot of the heat we are experiencing comes from a changing climate. However, there are still periods where the heat is more oppressive than the new normal. What causes these lengthy periods of high heat, called heat waves, and how are they measured? It is easier to tackle the definition first. A heat wave is defined based on local weather patterns. Weather is considered a heat wave when sustained temperatures rise into the 90-95th percentile of the average for that area. Thus, Dallas, Texas will have a different threshold than Idaho Falls.
How heat waves form is a little harder to explain. It isn’t all that complicated or technical per se, but can be very complex with lots of factors at play. Basically, it starts with a high-pressure system. According to NOAA, “High-pressure systems have more air pressure than their surroundings. That means they are constantly pushing air away from them into the areas that have lower pressure. They are often times associated with clear blue skies.” They are called anticyclones because they push air away instead of gather it in like a low-pressure system does.
As a high-pressure system pushes air down and out, heat already in the landscape is trapped, much like putting a lid on a boiling pot which is called a heat dome. Clouds disappear and the sun’s full influence is felt.
Sand, soil, concrete, asphalt, buildings, water and more continue to heat up but the heat has nowhere to go. This is such an issue that in cities it is given the name, “The Urban Island Effect.” Large cities such as Los Angeles absorb more heat because of all the concrete and asphalt roads, parking lots and buildings, becoming as much as 20 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than surrounding areas.
Moisture can mitigate the effects of a heat dome to some degree, so dry areas tend to suffer more in a heat wave. However, moisture can also become a liability. For each degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) the air warms, it can hold 7% more water, creating the double deadly whammy of heat and humidity.
Heat waves typically last for around five days, but under the right conditions, a heat wave can get “stuck” and hang around much longer. Eventually, the high pressure will weaken and cooler air and even rain will work its way back in, but another high-pressure system can form and initiate the cycle again. And again.
For vast parts of North America, Asia, Africa and Europe, it has been a wickedly hot summer. On July 6, the daily average global mean surface air temperature surpassed the record set in August 2016, making it the hottest day on record.
With global climate change in progress, we are likely to see more, not fewer, extremes in temperature and more heat waves. This is a big deal. Climate scientists state that the threat to human health from heat waves and rising temperatures exceeds that of hurricanes and tornadoes. It would behoove us to consider how we will personally and as a community combat rising temperatures and hotter, more persistent heat waves.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.