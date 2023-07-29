It was late at night, I was miles from the nearest trailhead and fast asleep in my tiny tent not far from a nearby trail when a sound, then a light woke me up. A beam of a headlamp flashed across my tent. I sat up in my sleeping bag and watched a hiker silently disappear down the nearby trail. My clock said it was 2:07 a.m. Weird.
Going on a three-day backpacking trip into the Cecil D. Andrus-White Clouds Wilderness area last week was bittersweet.
I couldn’t stop thinking about taking my beloved golden retriever Sunny into this same area on his last hike before his body said no more because of old age issues. He was always a great and willing adventure buddy.
Last week I decided I needed a “shakedown hike” to test out all my gear and see what was working and what needed tweaking.
My route was a trail off the East Fork of the Salmon River — the south side of the wilderness area. I hiked up the Germania Creek Trail (FS 111) for about 4.5 miles and turned up the Chamberlain Creek Trail (FS 110).
My goal was eventually to get to the famed Chamberlain Basin at the foot of Castle Peak. I started the hike about mid-afternoon so I didn’t expect to get to the basin the first day, but I had serious issues with the Chamberlain Creek Trail. The trail is obviously in need of some TLC. In many sections, it was more of a wish than an actual trail (very overgrown), and its other sections, mega downfall — like giant, foot-thick pickup sticks — covered the trail for 50 yards or more causing hike-arounds that would make me lose the trail for as much as a quarter of a mile at a time. I just kept hiking in the general direction I thought the trail should go, bushwhacking, and maybe a half hour later, finally picking up the trail, only to lose it again. My trail-finding intuition was working overtime.
I wanted to plop down and camp somewhere but didn’t dare after seeing all the downfall. Downed trees everywhere caused me to look at all the trees along this canyon as potential widowmakers ready to crush me in the middle of the night. (As my Dad used to say, “You don’t want to go to sleep and wake up dead.") So I kept hiking and eventually arrived and camped at the first big lake at the foot of Castle Peak. (The fear of widowmakers wasn’t just imagined because I did see one tree crash to the ground during this hike.)
Another thing I learned on this hike is apparently my right leg is tastier than my left. Experts agree two out of three biting flies and mosquitoes prefer munching on Jerry’s right leg over his left. (It still itches several days later.)
I would put Chamberlain Basin on the must-do list of every backpacker in the state of Idaho. Yeah, it’s that good. (Just don’t hike up Chamberlain Creek Trail to get there.)
I had the basin all to myself. There was still enough daylight for me to set up camp, eat and gawk at the view of 11,815-foot Castle Peak. From the basin, it’s in your face.
The next morning, I tried my luck fishing in the lake. I brought along a small, collapsible spinning rod. But no luck. I saw a few risers but they seemed to be way out there.
There is a one-way trail (about 1.5 miles) that visits other lakes in the basin, but I decided that because I didn’t want to return back down the horrific trail FS 110, I would save my energy for the longer hike back along the Livingston Mill-Castle Divide Trail (FS 047), an extra 5 or more miles on the return trip. This route is well-defined, and the way most people get into the basin is by coming from the Fourth of July Lake area. I did take one section of trail between FS 047 and the Washington Lake Creek Trail (FS 203) that was lightly used and often overgrown — causing me to employ my hiker’s intuition again, but not nearly as bad or dire as on FS 110. I also had trouble reconciling my map (National Geographic Sawtooth National Recreation Area 807) with what was actually on the ground. The trail I took looped back into the Germania Creek Trail farther upstream from the ill-fated FS 110 route.
After about 10 miles, I settled into a flat spot to spend the night near the junction with the “trail” FS 110.
After setting up camp, I fished Germania Creek and landed trout and watched a few chasers.
That night I saw the silent hiker pass by at 2:07 a.m. I guessed he was on his way to climb Castle Peak, or maybe he just liked hiking at night.
The only other person I saw on the trail was a few miles from the finish, a dirt biker riding all the way from the Grand Prize area, about 20 miles away.
The quick trip served its purpose to test my gear setup. No matter how much you backpack, every trip seems to teach something new. Perhaps in a future column, I’ll share gear lessons learned.
