“Free Ski Day” was a beaut.
The sun was shinning, the snow was good and the trails were groomed.
My sweetheart and I decided to avoid the crowds at Harriman State Park and ski farther down the road near Pond’s Lodge. First, we skied the Buffalo River loop trail, then the Moose Loop trail.
We only saw a handful of people on these trails. But we did see a large blue heron.
The Buffalo River trail is easy cross-country skiing partly along the river and through the woods for about 2.6 miles. The trail starts at the Island Park Forest Service ranger station. Parking is also at the ranger station.
The trail is shaped like a lasso. We skied the loop end counter clockwise. The best part of this ski is along the river. Here we saw some ducks and fresh moose tracks and a pretty river surrounded by white.
There are nature signs along the river section describing things you might see along the way, such as what fish are in the river and what critters frequent the region. In the wintertime you will probably need to brush the snow and frost off to read the signs.
After we skied the Buffalo River trail, we drove north up the highway a few hundred yards to Pond’s Lodge and parked just south of the lodge in a small skier’s parking area. From here, the trail follows along the Buffalo River between the river and some cabins for a quarter of a mile. This trail accesses a series of long loop trails just south of Island Park Reservoir. Most are easy skiing with the exception of the Thurmon Ridge Trail that has some major ups and downs. Probably not a route you want to take when conditions are icy.
If you’re looking for a big day, the trail along the Henry’s Fork River going south will take you all the way to Harriman State Park after about 9 miles.
We skied the first loop trail called Moose Loop. It covers about 3 miles. Part of the loop follows the Buffalo River until it empties into the Henry’s Fork River.
Along the Buffalo River we saw a bevy of swans.
One slightly weird thing was a couple of people (despite posted signs) had hiked the recently groomed trail and left divots over almost the entire trail. That’s probably not appreciated by the county which spends a bit of cash to groom it.
Like many of the ski trails in the Island Park area, these trails are Park N’ Ski trails. You can purchase the sticker at places like Idaho Mountain Trading or some shops in Island Park or online. The sticker allows you to park at any of the ski trailheads such as Bear Gulch or Pond’s Lodge. The money from the program goes to pay for the cost of grooming.
After our short ski sessions, we headed to the Frostop Drive-In in Ashton for lunch. I think Julie is becoming addicted to the fried tots.
