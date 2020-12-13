Outdoor Idaho, the Idaho Public Television program, just released a new show titled “Idaho 12ers” about the popularity of scrambling to the top of our state’s nine highest peaks.
The nearly hour-long show features some nice visuals of Idaho mountains and a great introduction to hiking/scrambling the peaks and why it has become popular in recent years.
When I summited all the 12ers more than 25 years ago one summer, it wasn’t really a thing. Other than Borah Peak, I never saw other people unless I brought them with me. Now in recent summers, dozens of people and their dogs, old and young are jumping on the bandwagon and knocking them out. It’s awesome.
The Outdoor Idaho show does have one slight bit of goofiness: They included a short snippet of a nearly 45-minute interview with me. I tried to sound knowledgeable and expert, but I fear I came across as a dork. I asked my sweetheart what she thought of my few seconds of on-camera time and she said “it was brief.” She said it with a look of relief, as though perhaps my questionable notoriety would reflect on her in some way. (Don’t worry, sweetie, everyone knows you’re an angel married to a troglodyte.)
I told a friend that the less you speak, the less likely people will find out that you’re an idiot.
It is an educational experience being on the opposite end of the interviewer’s microphone. I’m usually the one asking the questions and writing up the story. But with TV, everyone gets to see your warts and hear your goofy voice. There’s a reason I’m a newspaperman, I have a face made for radio and a voice made for the printed page.
Outdoor Idaho’s program captures some of the reasons why people get excited to scramble up mountains. It also shows that there are more Idaho peaks than just the 12,000 footers, thousands more.
The show also emphasized preparedness and going along with a mentor. On my first outings into the lesser known 12ers, I sought guidance from local climbing legend Rick Baugher. It wasn’t so much the nuts and bolts of scrambling, but the directions that we needed. Getting to the starting line can be a serious challenge with some of the peaks. Also getting off route can put you into some nasty, even dangerous places that can be hard to backtrack. Only two of the nine 12ers have what resemble trails to the top.
The program also tried to answer what the attraction to climbing up mountains is for people. There’s the goal-oriented challenge, the beauty of being in wild places and the joy that comes from doing hard things with a reward when completed. One person said it’s similar to a spiritual experience.
For me, all of those things come into play. Scrambling up the 12ers can also lead to more fun adventures. After completing the 12ers so long ago, I jumped into other climbing goals with friends and family. I climbed Mount Shasta, Mount Hood, Mount Rainier, the Grand Teton (several times) and other Teton and Wind River peaks. I took up technical sport climbing and traveled the West exploring amazing places to get elevated. You could say that Idaho peaks were the launch point. I still have a list of peaks and goals that get me planning and scheming.
I recommend the new Outdoor Idaho show. I hope it fires your enthusiasm for getting on top.