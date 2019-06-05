Peak baggers learn that with most mountains it’s often not a mountain’s height that makes a difference but its overall elevation gain.
That’s what makes Washington’s Cascade Range peak Mount Adams a butt-kicker. From trailhead to the summit is almost 7,000 feet of elevation gain. The trailhead is at about 5,500 feet and the summit it 12,281 feet.
Mount Adams is the little brother to Mount Rainier, but still stands out high above the state’s landscape as one of the range’s most massive volcanoes. My oldest son, Levi, a school teacher in Boise, planned the trip.
To save time and possibly energy, we decided to climb the south route car-to-car — meaning we wouldn’t spend the night on the mountain. I think it was the right choice. Watching people haul giant packs up the mountain side to sleep halfway up looked painful.
This time of year, Mount Adams is a snow climb most of the way. We encountered snow before 7,000 feet. If you go later in the season, you probably wouldn’t hit snow until the last thousand feet or so, and it would be mashed potatoes and require snowshoes or skis so as not to posthole.
Our hope was that it would be cold enough in June to boot-pack it up with crampons and ice ax on hard, frozen snow and glissade down on semi-soft snow as the day warmed up.
When we woke at 3 a.m. after sleeping on the ground, it felt scary warm.
“I’m a little worried about how warm it feels,” Levi said. I agreed.
After a hurried breakfast, we headed up the trail.
The trail follows an old jeep road for less than a mile before it disappears under snow. The road was once used by miners and donkeys carrying sulfur from near the summit.
When we hit snow, we followed boot and ski tracks up the mountain. The grade becomes progressively steeper for the next 3 miles until you arrive at a semi-flat area called Lunch Counter at 3.7 miles and about 5,000 feet or so elevation gain. Staring you in the face is a giant, steep snow ramp where the grade kicks up to nearly 40 degrees. This seemed like the crux of the trip. At Lunch Counter, we stopped and put on our crampons, packed away our poles and pulled out our ice axes. Snacks were in order.
Much of the way up, we zigzagged up the face on the hard, frozen snow. The temperatures hovered around the freezing mark, helping our progress. What fought against our progress was 40-mph wind gusts. A slip here would potentially make for a long tumble down the south face of the mountain.
Near the top of the nearly mile-long snow ramp things got steeper and the wind pushed us around. It was a nervous moment keeping our balance.
At the top of this ramp is a false summit called Pikers Peak. Here we got nice views of Mount St. Helens about 35 miles away. Beyond Pikers Peak is a flat area for about a quarter of a mile, then another ramp up for 800 feet to the true summit. On the flat section we encountered wands with tiny flags on top. Wands keep climbers on track and head them back down in the right direction in case of foggy, or snowy weather. Heading off in the wrong direction could mean cliffing out or getting dangerously lost.
Before tackling the final steep uphill, we sat and ate some snacks and put on our helmets. It wasn’t for fear of falling ice or rocks, but to keep our beanies from being blown off.
“I think it’s making my head warmer,” Levi said.
As we started up, a couple was coming down. The woman told us there was a place to hide from the wind at the summit. She spoke with an accent.
“She sounds European,” Levi said after they left.
“Yeah, probably just an easy warmup hike for her,” I joked.
The next 800 feet to the summit was almost as steep as the large face to the false summit. The wind seemed determined to blow us off the top. When we finally arrived at the top, we touched the giant snow-cone top and circled down below to a bank out of the wind. It was about 10:30 a.m.
The views were awesome of all of the Washington volcanoes: Rainier, St. Helens, Baker and a line of Oregon volcanoes: Mount Hood and others to the south of it.
After several photos, we headed back down slowly. The snow was still too hard to give us confidence to glissade down to Piker’s Peak. But below that, we started glissading — sitting on our fannies and zipping down the mountainside using our ice axes to brake our speed. Several skiers and snowboarders were hiking to the top of Pikers Peak to ski back down. Some stopped and stared at us sliding down. Lower down on the slopes, the snow was already softening up, making glissading impossible.
Back at Lunch Counter we downed more food and took off layers of clothes. The wind had stopped and the sun was pushing temps into the low 40s. It seemed we had timed things well to get up before the snow went too soft.
“The views were awesome and it’s always fun to get to know a mountain’s personality,” Levi said.