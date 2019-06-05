If You Go

— Find semi-current condition reports at www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/giffordpinchot/recarea/?recid=80023

— You will need to purchase a permit to climb the peak or enter the Mount Adams Wilderness. You can pick one up at the Mount Adams Ranger Station at Trout Lake, Wash. Cost is $10. There is a self-registering kiosk.

— Human waste pack-out bags are available for free at the ranger station. Disposal cans are located at the South Climb Trailhead. All climbers/skiers are required to use them on the mountain.

— There is a rough and narrow 3-mile section of road before you get to the trailhead, but careful drivers can make it in a sedan.

— Camping is permitted at the trailhead.

— Expect it to take six to eight hours to summit via the South Route.

— As with most big mountains, weather can be a deal breaker.