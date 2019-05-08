Saturday was a three snake day. Rattles and fangs.
Our group was rock climbing at an area called Teddy Bear Cove west of American Falls. The area gets its name from the idea that viewed from Google satellite images it appears in the shape of a teddy bear (maybe a road-killed teddy). Tall rock walls surround a giant sand box.
As you might image, the sand attracts dirt bikers and ATVs. If you go here to climb, expect some noise.
But in between the blast of two-cycle engines, we occasionally heard the shaking sound of rattlesnakes. Rattlesnakes are actually polite considering they are deadly, venomous creatures. Most of the time they let you know where they are and slither away. But there is something about that sound that definitely gets your attention.
There were six of us in our group. We had an enjoyable time trying new routes on the basalt cliffs. The difficulties range from easy (5.7) to hard (5.12). One helpful feature about the area is that most of the routes have a small metal plate attached to the first bolted hanger. On the plate is written the name of the route and its rating. Sometimes the route name or rating was hard to read because it was up on the wall 10 or 12 feet away. Having the nameplates and ratings meant we never consulted our guide. We just walked along the wall looking for fun climbs and checking the ratings. One of the developers of the area has placed an online guide at MountainProject.com.
Another nice feature is that when compared to driving to the nearby Massacre Rocks climbing area, it’s a cinch to get to.
We went to an area called The Pit and The Head Wall. There are dozens of routes here and seemingly something for most tastes.
Most of the routes have at least a couple of fun features, some were full value all the way up.
Similar to Massacre Rocks, Teddy Bear Cove can heat up in a hurry. It only takes 60 degrees to feel like full-on summer. At midday, we snacked under a large juniper tree. As the sun moved around, we moved to a wall that was in the shade.
Fortunately, in this area there are plenty of routes. To be honest, some of the routes didn’t inspire me. But there were enough that fired me up to the point that I want to go back and give them a go.
---
With bird-watching events coming up this spring and throughout the year, local birder Mike Wilson is reaching out to rookies to offer some help.
“We’ve been getting a lot of questions about the basics of bird watching and how to get started,” Wilson said in an email. “We decided to write up a guide about it here: indoored.com/bird-watching/ to hopefully answer some questions in case anyone was interested in starting bird watching or just wanted to learn more about it.”
It’s advice just in time for the Idaho Fish and Game program on World Migratory Bird Day at Market Lake Wildlife Management Area from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18. It will include walks, a raptor show, free lunch, displays and grand opening of a new blind. For information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/event/international-migratory-bird-day.
Also on May 18 and 19 is the American Falls Birding Festival starting at the town’s library at 9 a.m. Trips to Massacre Rocks State Park and American Falls Reservoir are scheduled. Go to www.afbirdingfestival.us.
I spent the night at Massacre Rocks State Park on Friday. Saturday morning, my wife Julie and I counted at least a dozen waterbirds, fish and a pair of coyotes. A cool place indeed.