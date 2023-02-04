Given that a human brain weighs a third of that of an elephant and a 10th of the largest brain in the world, that of a sperm whale, why are we seemingly vastly more intelligent? And along that vein, what separates someone with an IQ of 160 (Einstein, though never tested, was estimated to have an IQ between 160 and 190) or even 220 (Marilyn Vos Savant, Christopher Hirata and Terrence Tao all have IQs higher than 220 and William James Sidis, admitted to Harvard University at age 11 after being refused admission at age 6, may have had an IQ of 300) from the rest of us — a normally intelligent person is said to have an IQ between 90 and 110 — if not brain size?
For humans at least, the answer may be not in how much, but rather how the parts are connected. Einstein could “see” things the rest of us could not perhaps because the pathways in his brain were more efficient. Neuroimaging data seems to bear this out — “individuals with highly efficient (neural) networks have a higher IQ,” according to Edward Bullmore, a neuroscientist at Cambridge University in England. So, our brain capacities may be similar, it is simply that the communication between distant parts of the brain is much more effective in some people than others.
When it comes to animals, though, things get muddled in a hurry. What is the ability to think, and how is it measured in species that we cannot communicate with directly?
Twelve years ago I wrote about anthropomorphism — assigning human values, including cognitive thought, to an animal — after being chastised by an editor for suggesting that a cow elk felt fear and planned a defense as wolves closed in on her. Anthropomorphism is still a hot topic in science today, and for some scientists, the mere mention of cognitive thought (“involving conscious intellectual activity such as thinking, reasoning, or remembering,” according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary) in animals can make them apoplectic.
Other scientists are convinced that animals think and sometimes think deeply. There is no scientific consensus that animals do or do not think cognitively, whether the measure be in abstractness, reasoning, empathy, memory or planning for future events. The difficulty lies in developing tests that can definitively prove or disprove the hypothesis. A next step will be to see if neurological testing can determine if animals use the same portions of the brain for certain complex activities as humans do.
The one thing that separates humans from other animals and allowed us to grow mentally is communication in sentences. We can verbalize thoughts, enter discussions and ponder complexities because we can verbalize them in detail with others or to ourselves. This is why other animals such as some primates, pandas, koalas and even a couple of frogs with whom we share the trait of opposable thumbs, a key element in development beyond subsistence, still haven’t left the jungles — they cannot communicate more than the most basic needs.
There are many observations and scientific experiments that suggest animals think, empathize and plan. In 1959, Dr. Russell M. Church demonstrated that rats pulling a lever to obtain food stopped when they realized that pulling the lever also delivered an electric shock to other rats. A humpback whale has been observed flipping a seal up on its back to save it from killer whales. A zoo gorilla was found building stacks of rocks, placing them strategically and covering them in anticipation of throwing them at visitors. These are all indicators of cognitive thinking, but who can interview the subjects to find out?
Energetically, brains are one of the costliest organs in the body, requiring as much as 20% of our energy. Thus, a balance between becoming as intelligent as possible and minimizing cost must be struck. We can mitigate for the cost of running a complex brain with clothing, warm homes, food production and more because we have escaped mere subsistence. Animals may not be able to do so as easily without speech and thumbs.
Humans also seem to be the least aware animals on the planet. I can often drive to the store and back and not remember seeing a single thing along the way. I can get away with that because it isn’t crucial to my survival. Hypervigilance keeps other species alive, and much of their brain capacity may be devoted to that. They have to think differently to survive, but that doesn’t mean they don’t think.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
