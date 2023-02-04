Given that a human brain weighs a third of that of an elephant and a 10th of the largest brain in the world, that of a sperm whale, why are we seemingly vastly more intelligent? And along that vein, what separates someone with an IQ of 160 (Einstein, though never tested, was estimated to have an IQ between 160 and 190) or even 220 (Marilyn Vos Savant, Christopher Hirata and Terrence Tao all have IQs higher than 220 and William James Sidis, admitted to Harvard University at age 11 after being refused admission at age 6, may have had an IQ of 300) from the rest of us — a normally intelligent person is said to have an IQ between 90 and 110 — if not brain size?

For humans at least, the answer may be not in how much, but rather how the parts are connected. Einstein could “see” things the rest of us could not perhaps because the pathways in his brain were more efficient. Neuroimaging data seems to bear this out — “individuals with highly efficient (neural) networks have a higher IQ,” according to Edward Bullmore, a neuroscientist at Cambridge University in England. So, our brain capacities may be similar, it is simply that the communication between distant parts of the brain is much more effective in some people than others.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

