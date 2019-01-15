Hunters who are looking to apply for controlled bear or turkey hunts during spring can apply in January and February. The application period for spring controlled black bear hunts began Tuesday and runs through Feb. 15. Applications for the spring turkey controlled hunts will be accepted from Feb. 1 through March 1.
Under new rules, Fish and Game will not accep mail-in applications for the controlled hunts. Hunters may apply at any hunting and fishing license vendor or Fish and Game office; with a credit card by calling 800-554-8685; or online. A 2019 Idaho hunting license is required to apply. There is a nonrefundable application fee of $6.25 for residents and $14.75 for nonresidents.
Junior hunters must be between the ages of 10 and 17 to participate in controlled youth hunts, but a 9-year-old may buy a junior license to apply for a controlled hunt, provided the hunter is 10 years old at the time of the hunt they are applying for.
The two spring controlled hunts for black bear begin on April 1. Each area has 75 tags available. The earliest spring controlled turkey hunts begin on April 8. Find more information about spring black bear hunts here.
There are 16 controlled hunts across the state for spring turkey, including seven youth-only hunts. Find more information about spring turkey hunts here.
Successful spring black bear applicants will be notified by mail no later than March 10, and successful applicants for the spring controlled turkey hunts will be notified by March 20. Hunters are responsible for finding out whether they were successful in drawing a controlled hunt tag. The results will also be available on the Fish and Game website.
Any leftover tags for the spring bear or spring turkey controlled hunt drawings go on sale April 1.