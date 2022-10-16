The signs at Henrys Lake were ominous. Don’t drink, swim or even wash in the lake water. Don’t use it for cooking and definitely keep pets away — all because of large quantities of several different species of cyanobacteria, also called blue-green algae, present in the water.

Once again, we are being humbled by a microscopic organism, one that can cause severe illness, even death, and that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is untreatable: “Medical care is supportive. There are no known antidotes to cyanotoxins or specific treatments for illnesses caused by cyanobacteria and their toxins.”

Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

