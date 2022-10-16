The signs at Henrys Lake were ominous. Don’t drink, swim or even wash in the lake water. Don’t use it for cooking and definitely keep pets away — all because of large quantities of several different species of cyanobacteria, also called blue-green algae, present in the water.
Once again, we are being humbled by a microscopic organism, one that can cause severe illness, even death, and that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is untreatable: “Medical care is supportive. There are no known antidotes to cyanotoxins or specific treatments for illnesses caused by cyanobacteria and their toxins.”
Toxic cyanobacterial blooms are a common natural problem in many parts of the world, especially late in the summer. Many states and countries believe that the incidence of toxic blooms is increasing as well. This is because in order for cyanobacteria to thrive to the bloom stage, a source of nutrients is needed. As we continue to add more and more nitrogen and phosphorus-based contaminants to our waters, the likelihood of a toxic bloom increases.
Cyanobacteria are prokaryotes, lacking a definite cell nucleus and membrane-bound organelles. They typically reproduce by transverse binary fission, an asexual reproduction where the body duplicates its DNA and then divides in half, each new organism getting half, or one copy of, the DNA. They are among the simplest living things on the planet. The reason they were classified for many years as algae is the fact that they contain chlorophyll (a) and produce their own food.
Lest we jump to the conclusion that we should search for ways to rid the world of this natural hazard, it might be useful to review some of the other aspects of cyanobacteria and its place of honor on this planet.
Back when the planet was young, very young, cyanobacteria were some of the first organisms. Ancient cyanobacteria developed about 3 billion years ago as the first microorganisms capable of using solar energy to turn carbon dioxide into sustenance and oxygen via photosynthesis. They covered much of the Earth and were likely responsible for producing most of the oxygen that the rest of us find so necessary now. Plants may keep that cycle going, but cyanobacteria likely started it.
Cyanobacteria are often still the first organisms to colonize newly formed rock. It is certain species of cyanobacteria that form a mutualistic relationship with fungi to form composite organisms that we call lichens.
Cyanobacteria are also tough. Those colorful rings that we see in the bottoms of thermal pools at Yellowstone National Park? They are cyanobacteria, living in water as hot as 175 degrees Fahrenheit. At the other end of the extreme, they can live at the bottom of lakes covered in almost 20 feet of ice. The only places that cyanobacteria don’t thrive are dark — most need sunlight for photosynthesis.
The health warnings posted at Henrys Lake should be taken very seriously, though. The list of harmful substances produced by a bloom of cyanobacteria reads like an inventory from a biological warfare center. It should be noted that these toxins cannot be filtered out, nor can they be destroyed by boiling. In fact, boiling causes the cells of the microscopic cyanobacteria to burst, releasing more toxins.
A cyanobacterial bloom may impact our recreation, but it can be far worse for wildlife. Fish, fowl, reptiles, amphibians and mammals are all susceptible to the same toxins we are, yet they can’t read the signs and a bloom causes many deaths.
Toxic cyanobacterial blooms are a sign that we have upset the balance in the body of water. The real solution is to find the sources of nitrogen and phosphorus and eliminate them. Let’s not blame a tiny little organism for taking advantage of our excess.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
