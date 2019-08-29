My brother Tim and I had ridden our tour bikes from Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia over a long, steep mountain pass to a campground in Kootenay National Park when we realized our big mistake.
We set up our camp at Mcleod Meadows Campground, had a look around and jumped back on our unburdened bikes and rode to Vermillion Crossing about 20 miles up the road. Vermillion Crossing is a tiny snackbar/restaurant/lodge/trinket shop along the road.
We were on a six-day, 400-plus-mile tour bike ride through the Kootenay Mountain area of eastern British Columbia. For me, it was my annual summer tour-bike trip. For my brother, it was his first time trying out the crazy idea of living off a bicycle.
After a short rest, we rode back to our campground at Mcleod Meadows to rest and eat dinner. Our mistake was not buying food for breakfast the next morning when we shopped at the small grocery store earlier in the day in Radium Hot Springs just outside of the park. Where we were at, there were no stores, cafes or even gas stations.
Because we were camping in grizzly bear country, park campgrounds have food lockers for bikers to store their food. When I opened the walk-in foodshed, one of the lockers was open and had a large note announcing free food from somebody who said they had purchased too much the day before and was giving it away. Score! There were two kinds of unopened cereals, granola bars, a can of tuna, canned salmon, beans, crackers, fresh eggs, taco sauce, squash and onions. It would be the breakfast of champions.
A few days before, we parked our car in a church parking lot in Creston, British Columbia, and rode our bikes to a small settlement north of Cranbrook, called Fort Steele — about 76 miles. We camped along the Kootenay River at a free site near other campers on Queen’s Land — kind of the Canadian equivalent of Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management land.
A small, official-looking sign nailed to a tree said “Warning, aggressive wildlife, camp at your own risk.” We hung our food at night from a nearby tree.
After dinner, we rode our bikes up to a nearby RV park and bought ice cream cones. I was showing Tim that although tour biking has its similarities to backpacking, it also enjoys some of the amenities of car camping. Some tour bikers do what’s called “credit card touring” where they carry very little, perhaps a few clothes and snacks and stay in motels and eat at cafes along the way.
My goal was to get by as cheaply as possible. I told him I was training for an eventual nationwide bike tour where mega-cheapo tactics would be the norm. Tim wasn’t so sure about my tactics.
“I realized that me being there probably altered your normal routine on these rides,” he said afterward. “I hope I didn’t mess it up too much for you.”
It was the first time in years I had someone do an entire tour bike ride with me. It was refreshing.
From Fort Steele we rode north on Highway 95 to Radium Hot Springs and stopped at the information center. A sweet, young lady politely told us that the hot springs resort just inside Kootenay National Park (our main motivation for pedaling) was closed because of a mudslide. Bummer.
She told us of some free camping along the Columbia River on more Queen’s Land. We rationalized that with the money we would save, we’d have pizza for dinner. The meal reminded me that cycling 60 to 70 miles a day with loaded bikes makes you hungry. We bought two small pizzas, sat outside and downed them easily.
While we ate, three bighorn sheep casually strolled through town.
Camping along the Columbia River — yes it’s the same river that eventually joins with the Snake River and flows between Oregon and Washington — was not fun. We found a swampy, bug infested flat spot not far from a noisy sawmill to pitch our tent. We quickly dived into the tent to escape the clouds of mosquitoes. During the night it rained. In the morning we packed the wet tent and rode back into town to eat our breakfast on a park picnic table away from skeeters.
On our fourth day, we rode out of Kootenay National Park and south. The hot springs was still closed. We were counting on it to wash up. We hadn’t had a shower in nearly a week, and I could feel the salt on my skin. At Canal Flats — claiming to be the origin of the Columbia River — we bought groceries and checked into an RV-camping park that had showers.
Besides the showers, the best part about the campground was meeting a young German couple from Berlin spending a month seeing the best of the West. Tim and I tipped them off to the best places to go as they headed south to Idaho, Wyoming and Utah.
“After passing through Grand Teton National Park, stop in Idaho Falls, and I’ll put you up for the night,” I told them. A week later, they knocked on my door, and I taught them a new essential Western skill: How to make guacamole. They devoured it.
Just south of Cranbrook, we camped at beautiful Jimsmith Lake Provincial Park.
“Why do these Canadians insist on putting all their lakes at the top of a hill,” I asked my brother as we rode up a steep 2-mile hill to the campground.
That night it briefly rained hard and in the morning we packed our tent wet again.
We rode all morning and stopped for lunch at Two Scoop Steve, an ice cream parlor and cafe in Yahk. They served ice cream with names like Beaver Butt and Moose Spit. It was all delicious.
A few tips for doing a long tour bike ride:
— Have a positive attitude
— It helps to enjoy riding a bike.
— If you’re not riding more than 100 miles per week to prepare, scale back your distance expectations for your tour.
— Use light-weight backpacking equipment if you plan on camping. All my gear weighed less than 25 pounds. Go minimalist.
— Have a bike with plenty of gears to get up hills.
— Plan a route that includes interesting places to visit, such as a coastline, national parks, historic places or hot springs.
— Go online and check other people’s tour bike experiences on places to go or things to see. Use Google maps to plan distances, campgrounds and food stops.