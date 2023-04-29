Almost 20 years ago, I wrote about an experience our family had nurturing an injured American kestrel back to health. In that column I boldly proclaimed that in our area, kestrel populations were doing well, thriving really. I was totally unaware that even then people who follow bird trends were already noticing declines in American kestrel numbers.

With that said, kestrels are still also the most numerous raptors in the Americas. That might give armchair biologists plenty of reason to state that there is no problem. Just look on any telephone line in their preferred open habitat and you would be likely to see a kestrel, they could reason.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

