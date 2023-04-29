Almost 20 years ago, I wrote about an experience our family had nurturing an injured American kestrel back to health. In that column I boldly proclaimed that in our area, kestrel populations were doing well, thriving really. I was totally unaware that even then people who follow bird trends were already noticing declines in American kestrel numbers.
With that said, kestrels are still also the most numerous raptors in the Americas. That might give armchair biologists plenty of reason to state that there is no problem. Just look on any telephone line in their preferred open habitat and you would be likely to see a kestrel, they could reason.
However, a glance at the long-term trend shows that the population is following the same trajectory of the peregrine falcon — one that began in the late 1940s after the introduction of the insecticide, DDT. And we all remember how close we came to losing the peregrines in just 50 years.
Kestrels are indeed widespread. I have seen them in Alaska and British Columbia, Virginia and California, Arizona, and throughout the Midwest and the Great Lakes states. If I ever get there, I may see them in Mexico, Central America and all the way down to Tierra Del Fuego at the tip of South America.
This smallest of all North American raptors (excluding several owl species) is a product of wide-open spaces and is a food generalist, eating just about anything smaller than itself, including mice, ground squirrels, amphibians, reptiles and birds. However, its preferred food is invertebrates such as large insects and spiders.
Kestrels are probably the most beautiful of raptors as well. Like other falcons, they have long tails and long, pointed wings. Their coloration is astounding, with two strong black facial bars on a white face with a blue-gray crown topped with a rufous (birder speak for bright brown) cap. They have a rufous barred back and a black-tipped tail. Females have rufous-barred wings, but male wings are blue-gray.
Kestrel numbers have dropped by an estimated 2 million since 1970. This data comes from several different sources such as decades of fall raptor migration monitoring, nesting box counts and even the number of birds showing up at rehabilitation centers (down by about half), all of which agree that kestrel numbers are declining.
Research is underway to try and determine the cause of the decline, but experts believe that two factors will be the likely causes. First is habitat loss. Every wild animal species on Earth is facing this dilemma as the dominant species continues to expand its footprint. With kestrels, the loss of open spaces for foraging may be key. What does a kestrel do if it migrates back to its summer home only to find that it has become a subdivision? Scientists are asking this very question and fitting kestrels with transmitters to find out.
As with the peregrine, the second likely cause is pesticides. By their nature, pesticides reduce the number of insects and rodents available to kestrels. Further, as we saw with DDT, the new neurotoxic insecticides, called neonicotinoids, are especially concerning because they are potent, widely used and spread up the food chain. With kestrels’ focus on insects, this becomes a problem quickly.
Predation by Cooper’s hawks and European starling invasion of quality nesting cavities are two other possibilities. Researchers are quick to point out that it is likely a complex of all of these factors with no single smoking gun.
Where habitat change is occurring most rapidly such as in the Northeast and in Florida, populations seem to be dropping the fastest, something that I noted even 20 years ago. This might just be a harbinger of things to come for the West. We are blessed with a lot of open space, but development is slowly eating away at it to the detriment of the kestrel.
Before my wagon crosses that great divide, I could see the final demise of sage grouse and prairie chickens, to name a few. I hope, though, that my great-great-great grandkids will still be enjoying kestrels.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
