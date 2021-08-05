My sweetheart and I thought we were so smart.
Our plan was to avoid getting wet. It had rained in the night last weekend, so we decided to do some rock climbing in the morning and after the vegetation had dried off, we would go for a hike.
Things were going nicely when we arrived at the parking area for the Rodeo Wall not far from Hoback Junction east of Alpine, Wyo.
One fascinating sight was the Snake River running like chocolate milk. A landslide in the Hoback River canyon covered the highway and dumped tons of mud into the Hoback River. Where it joined the clear Snake River, it turned the water chocolate brown. It didn’t deter float trips. I assume they could pretend they were rafting the Colorado River.
We had mostly nice cloud cover and the crag all to ourselves.
The Rodeo Wall is a limestone cliff high up the side of the Snake River canyon. A nice trail switchbacks up to the crag. It goes into the shade in the afternoon. The bolted sport routes are mostly moderate in difficulty ranging from 5.8 to 5.11. Although ratings are fairly subjective. I found some of the 5.9s to be harder than the 5.10s. But what do I know?
The routes have been in place for decades and had the reputation of being bolted in a “run-out” fashion — meaning big spaces between protection with the potential of a long fall. In the past few years, most of the routes have been rebolted with closer spacing, giving climbers a bit more peace of mind.
We climbed four routes, two of which I really enjoyed. Then left just as another couple showed up.
We drove back down the river toward Alpine about 5 miles and parked at a pullout on the north side of the road. This is the start of the Cabin Creek Trail. We chose this trail because we assumed there would be about 5 million hikers in the Tetons and we wanted skip the masses. The first quarter of a mile is a bumpy jeep road best driven with a high-clearance vehicle. At the end of the road is a kiosk sign and the beginning of the single-track trail. The trail heads into the Snake River Range and what is called the Palisades Wilderness Study Area. Mountain bikes are allowed, but not motorized vehicles.
The trail is heavily forested and the hiking is moderate with some ups and downs following high above the lively Cabin Creek.
We saw some moose scat and I keep thinking we’d see a moose in the thick willows along the creek.
“This is a gorgeous hike,” Julie said. “I can’t believe we’re the only ones here.”
We were patting ourselves on the back for hiking up the trail after the sun had dried all the plants off from the previous night’s rain.
We came to a couple of meadows covered in thick willows. One meadow had a large pond created by beavers.
The trail comes to a junction after about 3-plus miles with Dog Creek Trail. It’s another 6 miles to Highway 89 down Dog Creek. To make it a loop trip, it’s about 3 miles from the Dog Creek trailhead down the highway back to your vehicle. (You could hitch-hike from there or stash a bike to ride back.)
After hiking nearly 3 miles up the Cabin Creek trail, we heard close thunder behind us. When we turned to look, there was a dark cloud spitting lightning and bringing with it heavy rain. It was marching up the canyon toward us.
“I think we might get wet,” I said. I packed away the phones and camera in a plastic bag and pulled out the rain jackets. We turned and headed back.
Within minutes it was like stepping into a bath shower, without the hot tap. All those dry plants alongside the trail were now loaded with water and eager to shed it onto us. The lower half of our bodies were soaked to the skin. My shoes were making a “splish-squish” sound with each step.
“Are you having fun?” I asked.
“Actually, yes,” Julie said. “Reminds me of being a kid playing in the rain.”
By the time we hiked back to the car, the rain slowed to an occasional drip.