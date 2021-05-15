The seasons are turning a corner and that means more trails and outdoor venues are ready to go, or close to it.
But it’s still May, and still winter at elevations above 8,000 feet. Trails and terrain in the 7,000-foot range still have patches and wet areas that are best left alone until they dry out.
May has been dry but generally cold. Some snow will continue to linger until things warm up some more. But because of the lack of precipitation so far this spring, streams will probably get skimpy after the runoff.
In the Teton Range, it’s definitely still winter above 8,000 feet with skiers still hiking up and sliding down. All the major climbing peaks and hiking passes are in winter conditions. Places like Alaska Basin, Death Canyon Shelf and Table Rock Mountain are still under snow.
Another sign of spring: Grand Teton National Park has closed the popular Baxter’s Pinnacle climbing area near the mouth of Cascade Canyon to protect nesting peregrine falcons and their kiddos. The closure also includes the use trail going up to the climbing feature.
“The peregrine falcon is a state Species of Greatest Conservation Need and is protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act,” the park said in its ranger blog.
Depending on the birds’ success, the closure will probably be lifted sometime after June.
Grand Teton National Park is also reporting that many of the mountain lakes are still partially ice covered and some of the valley trails are still messy. Not unusual considering many of the trailheads start out at around 7,000 feet. Sounds like we need to give it another week or two to let things dry out.
Cyclists will be happy to know that the pedestrian/bike paths are open in the Jackson Hole area. That includes the Old Teton Pass Road from Wilson, Wyo., to the top of Teton Pass. It was recently plowed and opened for business. The nearby mountain bike trails are still several weeks away from being serviceable, but the paved road is good to go. A fun cycling trip is to start at the top of Teton Pass and ride all the way to Jenny Lake in the national park almost entirely on bike paths. I’ve been dropped off by friends going shopping in Jackson.
I once thought I was doing good cycling from Victor over Teton Pass to Jackson and back, until I met a guy riding from Jackson, Wyo., over the pass up to Driggs to the Grand Targhee Resort parking lot and back to Jackson. My dad used to tell me, no matter how amazing someone is, there’s always someone else coming along to show them up.
On the subject of Grand Teton National Park, the visitor center in Moose is now open and park information and backcountry camping permits can be obtained there from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Backcountry camping permits and bear canisters are required for all overnight trips into the park.
The Jenny Lake General Store and visitor center are open, but the Jenny Lake Ranger Station (for climbing info and backcountry permits) doesn’t open until June 5. Boating is also now open for the lake.