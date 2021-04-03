The main thing is we were having fun.
Despite the wind, the chilly temps and the sand on everything, we were smiling. Beats sitting at work staring at a computer all day, I’d told myself.
During spring break, we packed the car and drove south to the St. George, Utah area. Some friends caravanned with us. We looked at getting reservations at a developed campground, but no dice. Everything was taken. No problem, we told ourselves, we’d rough it in the sticks. We drove north of town until we hit Bureau of Land Management country and areas allowing dispersed camping. We drove down some bumpy roads and pitched tents on some soft sandy flat spots. Then the chilly wind came with a vengeance.
This wind wasn’t messing around. It blew the tiniest of sand particles right through the mesh fabric of our tents until everything was coated with that famous southern Utah red dust. Like a baker’s flour sifter, I felt the powder dusting my face as I lay in my sleeping bag, tent flapping loudly.
With the wind howling, we decided to drive into town for dinner rather than eat an extra gritty camping meal. We found tasty fish tacos and brick-sized burritos at Pepe’s Tacos in St. George.
Our main goal for desert fun was to go rock climbing at some of the several venues in the St. George area. After setting up camp, we zipped over to climb at the Chuckwalla Wall just inside the city limits. This popular wall offers moderate to challenging climbs on pocketed red sandstone. We climbed here until we got hungry for Pepe’s Tacos.
The next day we drove out to an area near Gunlock, Utah, and hiked up a sandstone formation called The Vortex. We went hiking as a stall tactic because the Prophecy Wall we wanted to climb at was still in the shade. We wanted the sun to warm things up in the 40-degree morning.
I had climbed here once before this past November and wanted to check out other sections of the wall. Other areas on the wall did not disappoint, with tall, two-pitch bolted routes on a cream-colored sandstone. Julie found her new favorite route.
After we wore ourselves out on mostly easy to moderate climbs, we headed back to our camp. Thankfully, the wind stopped.
The next day, we drove to Lime Kiln Canyon south of Mesquite, Nevada. The drive is roughly an hour southwest of St. George off of Interstate 15. To get there, you drive through Mesquite and cross the Arizona border south into the nearby mountains. In Mesquite it was 60 degrees, but up in the canyon, the temperatures dropped into the low 50s with a stiff breeze. Near the wall, called The Grail, the temps were even lower. We toughed it out and climbed the limestone rock which has some fun, challenging routes.
In the morning, Julie and I hiked the popular Chuckwalla Trail starting near the Chuckwalla climbing wall. On our first visit we were treated to the sighting of a roadrunner sprinting around the brush near the trailhead. It was probably looking for a chuckwalla for dinner. Chuckwallas are those fat-bellied lizards sometimes seen sunning themselves on rocks. They can get more than a foot long and look like miniature monitor lizards.
Along the Chuckwalla Trail, we heard frogs chirping in wet spots and birds singing. The trail is also popular with mountain bikers and horseback riders. We found another rock climbing wall about a mile down the trail called the Turtle Wall. The shortish wall featured seriously overhung routes with big holds — like jungle gym climbing. Now I have to go back.
Now that weather is warming up in eastern Idaho, it’s time to visit our two nearby national parks for cycling. The Yellowstone National Park road from West Yellowstone, Mont., to Mammoth Hot Springs is open for bikes only through April 15. After that, the road opens for cars. In Grand Teton National Park, the Teton Park Road from the Taggart and Bradley Trailhead to Signal Mountain is open for bikes/pedestrian traffic only through the month of April. On clear days, the scenery at either park is world class. It can also be a thrill to meet a herd of bison on the road and all you have to hide behind is a 16-pound, carbon-framed bike.