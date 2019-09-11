Last week when we arrived at the Middle Teton Glacier in Grand Teton National Park, glaciologist Reba McCracken said she was out of drinking water and needed a refill.
She dipped her Nalgene water bottle into one of the several tiny streams flowing on the surface of the glacier. I asked her about the water’s purity and she assured me that other than a touch of grit, the water was very good — and refreshingly cold.
Climbing ranger G.R. Fletcher, also in the group, had a flexible plastic flask with a built in filter that he would fill from any stream along the hike and drink straight from the top, squeezing the water through its built in filter.
When I needed more water, I refilled my bottle from a spring along the trail near the Petzolt Caves. This spring water was cold and delicious.
It got me thinking about the different strategies for providing clean water while in the backcountry. Finding clean water in some environments can be a challenge. Where it is abundant, hikers can shed much of their pack weight by refilling when needed along the trail.
Combining weight and water strategies has led me to smaller and smaller systems. One of the smallest systems is purifying tablets. On the down side, tablets tend to make your water taste like the city pool.
Once I ran out of water miles from the next mountain stream, but was caught in a passing thunderstorm. I spread out my plastic poncho on a slope and funneled rain water into my bottle while I ducked out of the rain under a tree. I was surprised at how quickly the bottle filled up.
SteriPENs produce UV light that you stir around in your water bottle and kills any microscopic critters. Make sure your batteries are fresh.
I think it’s important to always have a backup to whatever main system you plan to use. I remember hiking into a desert wilderness area in southern Utah and having my water filter fall apart the first time I used it. For the rest of the trip, we relied on boiled water. When boiling to purify, it is not necessary to boil water long. Water boils at 212 degrees, give or take a few degrees. Pasteurization — the temperature at which bacteria is killed — occurs at 162 degrees for 15 seconds or 191 degrees for 1 second. So backcountry boilers don’t have to haul around a thermometer — when you see the water start to boil, you’re done.
There once was a time when mountain streams were clean enough to drink from without much worry. Now, I wouldn’t trust any except the springs flowing from obvious clean sources. To drink unpurified water in the backcountry is risking a bout of the Rocky Mountain quickstep (otherwise known as diarrhea). My oldest son, despite being careful, had a battle with Giardia after a backpacking trip. He needed a doctor’s care to overcome it. He described it as feeling like having the flu for a month.
Whatever strategy for clean water you decide on, newer systems seem to favor simplicity and are lightweight. I’m in favor of both.