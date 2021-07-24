About 15 feet off the ground clinging to a mostly smooth wall of limestone rock, I realized I had been duped.
After studying the guidebook for several minutes and walking along the crag comparing the book’s photos with the actual wall, we thought we had found an easy starter climb. But as I climbed up the wall, easy holds gave way to more and more committing moves on tiny, sharp edges.
“This is not the climb we were looking for,” I declared.
My son was on another “easy” climb next to me.
“I don’t think I’m on an easy one either,” he said.
We were at the International Climbers’ Festival last week in Lander, Wyo., and doing some exploring of some of the more obscure climbing walls recently developed in the area. We thought it would be fun to climb areas we’d never been to. This wall took us nearly a half hour of driving on crappy jeep roads far into the national forest land. The country was beautiful. It was in the foothills on the east side of the Wind River Range.
After clipping a hanger bolted into the rock, I looked up and got another underscoring that I was in for a bigger challenge.
“My next bolt is a mile up there,” I said. Actually, it was more like 10 or 12 feet, but mentally it was more than I was prepared for.
I whimpered my way up the wall and finally clipped the anchors almost 100 feet off the ground. Mentally, I had been prepared for an easy romp. Partway up the climb, I had to shift mental gears for something several grades harder.
This year’s Climbers’ Festival wasn’t the mass of crowds seen in years past. For whatever reason, attendance was good, but not as busy as years past. That turned out to be nice. We found ourselves at popular walls with no one else around, or just a few others passing through.
Possibly it had to do with the lack of big-name climbing celebrities or the fallout of the pandemic.
Whatever the reason, the silly games climbers play during the festival were still fun to watch. There were slacklining wars, crate stacking, pullup contests, rope coiling and table bouldering.
I tried the more cerebral contests (answer these multiple choice questions) which of course I failed miserably at. My reasoning for skipping the physical contests was that I already make a big enough fool of myself just being me without trying goofy contests. Winning a pair of new climbing shoes or a new climbing rope was not enough of an incentive to get me to stack milk crates up to the sky while standing on top. The winner got nearly 20 high before the whole thing tumbled to the ground. Don’t worry, the climber was secured on a top-rope belay.
Sadly, the festival like everything else, is becoming more expensive. I remind myself that it’s still a bargain when compared to the one-day bicycling events that I sign up for in the region. Climbing festivals generally offer free camping, free meals, fun film nights and plenty of gear giveaways. I also come away with a fist full of new stickers to put on my vehicle. And this year especially, there wasn’t waiting in line to climb many routes.