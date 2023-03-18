Many years ago, my wife and I were attending a fundraiser banquet for the conservation group, Ducks Unlimited. With a large family and a state government income, we felt that just attending was our contribution, and I had no intention of bidding on any of the auction items, silent or otherwise.

Then a piece of artwork displaying several bald eagles on a riverbank was brought to the live auction table. My wife leaned toward me, and before she even spoke, I knew we were going home with that artwork. The bidding progressed at a terrifying rate, and when it was over, we indeed owned that image and with a wallet substantially lighter, I had learned something about my wife — if she bids, she intends to win, no matter the cost.


Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.

