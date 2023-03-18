Many years ago, my wife and I were attending a fundraiser banquet for the conservation group, Ducks Unlimited. With a large family and a state government income, we felt that just attending was our contribution, and I had no intention of bidding on any of the auction items, silent or otherwise.
Then a piece of artwork displaying several bald eagles on a riverbank was brought to the live auction table. My wife leaned toward me, and before she even spoke, I knew we were going home with that artwork. The bidding progressed at a terrifying rate, and when it was over, we indeed owned that image and with a wallet substantially lighter, I had learned something about my wife — if she bids, she intends to win, no matter the cost.
When we got the painting home and had time to better inspect it, we saw that there were also some ducks in the water. These were the Barrow’s goldeneyes, and ever since then, they have been a favorite bird of ours, always eliciting a comment about the artwork that still proudly hangs in our home.
Barrow’s goldeneye is an elegant, smallish diving duck. The breeding male is a handsome fellow with a prominent square, black head which can be iridescent purple or green in the right light, a short black bill and a white crescent in front of the eye. His chest is white and back is black. There are a series of white spots, I call them a ladder, but often they are referred to as windows, on the outside of the wing. This is one way to easily distinguish him from the male common goldeneye. The female has a rusty brown head with an orange bill and gray-brown body. Both have the characteristic namesake golden or yellow eye.
As diving ducks, Barrow’s goldeneyes ride low in the water when swimming and have feet placed well back on the body, great for propulsion when diving, not so much for getting airborne or walking on terra firma. They swim well and will dive several times a minute when feeding.
Barrow’s goldeneyes are one of only a few species of ducks that nest in tree cavities (wood ducks, buffleheads and mergansers being the others) and readily use nesting boxes. In fact, in an area in northern Iceland, homeowners have maintained a small disjunct population of Barrow’s goldeneyes for generations by providing nesting boxes mounted on homes and barns for “the house duck” as they call it there.
Otherwise, the Barrow’s goldeneye is a North American species, mostly of the West Coast up through central Alaska with another disjunct population at Hudson Bay in eastern Canada. They are not hard to find in eastern Idaho during the winter and spring months, though. Just look for any open water. We routinely see them on the Henry’s Fork at Harriman State Park in Island Park. According to audubon.org, they also breed there and across Yellowstone National Park.
Despite the fact that the populations of these ducks are widely separated and do not mix, they are still considered as a single species. No subspecies are recognized.
While not considered at risk, populations of Barrow’s goldeneye, always less commonplace than the common goldeneye, have declined over the past 50 years due to habitat loss and pollution. For example, the Exxon Valdez oil spill in 1989 greatly impacted populations in that area.
While acquiring that painting long ago kept us on mac and cheese for some time, in the long run, the 30-plus years we have enjoyed it has made the sacrifice well worth it. Strange, but although eagles are really the subject of the image, I always focus in on the Barrow’s goldeneyes, glad that the painting drew our attention to these birds for a lifetime of enjoyment.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com, or pick up a copy of “The Best of Nature,” a collection of more than 100 of Thomas’s best nature essays at the Post Register. Follow him on Facebook, Nature-track.
