PelletBoard

Bone contents of two owl pellets with a single unopened pellet between them.

 ©Terry R. Thomas/www.nature-track.com

As I carefully removed material, the block of redwood in my hand was slowly taking shape as a coyote foot. When I was satisfied that I had a realistic facsimile of a piece of coyote anatomy, I moved on to carving a deer hoof. I had anticipated this to be the easier of the two, but it was challenging as well. These were going to make a lot of impressions in the sand for kids to practice making plaster track casts, and I wanted them to be at least reasonably accurate.

I moved inside and began phase two of my preparation for a wildlife festival held last week in Island Park. I grabbed my bag of sanitized owl pellets (for instructions on how to sanitize owl pellets, go to http://www.nature-track.com/Howtosanitizeowlpellets.html) and selected a couple for dissection. It has been a long time since I have poked around in an owl pellet, and I was sort of looking forward to it. In case you don’t know, an owl pellet is a regurgitated pellet (not feces) comprised of indigestible fur and bones of prey animals.

Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com.

