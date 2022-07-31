As I carefully removed material, the block of redwood in my hand was slowly taking shape as a coyote foot. When I was satisfied that I had a realistic facsimile of a piece of coyote anatomy, I moved on to carving a deer hoof. I had anticipated this to be the easier of the two, but it was challenging as well. These were going to make a lot of impressions in the sand for kids to practice making plaster track casts, and I wanted them to be at least reasonably accurate.
I moved inside and began phase two of my preparation for a wildlife festival held last week in Island Park. I grabbed my bag of sanitized owl pellets (for instructions on how to sanitize owl pellets, go to http://www.nature-track.com/Howtosanitizeowlpellets.html) and selected a couple for dissection. It has been a long time since I have poked around in an owl pellet, and I was sort of looking forward to it. In case you don’t know, an owl pellet is a regurgitated pellet (not feces) comprised of indigestible fur and bones of prey animals.
The first pellet held a surprising array of bones. There were bits of skulls, but no intact ones and only two jaws with recognizable tooth patterns. Nonetheless, I could recognize that there were bones from at least five different species. The tiniest bone set belonged to a shrew, the tooth pattern in the minuscule lower jaw made that clear once I looked at it with a 10-power hand lens. The largest set of bones was likely that of a pocket gopher. A set of four sharp claws had me puzzled for a while, then I figured that they must belong to the pocket gopher.
The second pellet was interesting as well. There were three intact upper jaws with partial skulls, two belonging to mountain voles and the other was undetermined. It was interesting that all three skulls were at one end of the pellet and the larger bones of the legs were in the opposite end. Vertebra, ribs and phalanges were scattered throughout the mass of gray fur. Each time I found a phalange (finger/toe bone) I marveled at the minute size. Some were not much bigger than a grain of salt. I am sure that I left a number of them in the fur. Bits and pieces of a tiny skull were evidence that a shrew had been part of the midnight snack several nights previous.
As my hands worked to separate bone from fur, my mind was free to wander. I thought about the drama that had happened that night when these rodents became the sustenance for another creature. I thought about the hunter and how the taking of these lives was as normal as waking up. It amazes me that this can go on every day, every night, with coyotes, raptors, snakes, cats, herons, frogs, fish and a basket full of other predators filling their bellies with other critters and they never run out. It left me wondering, who is really in charge, the predator that kills the animal or the animal that feeds and sustains the predator? And I thought about just how finely tuned this process must be and how easy it is for man to intervene and really mess things up.
Some people, no, likely most people, would find dissection of an owl pellet repugnant. I get that there isn’t much scientific about it, but somehow, this simple thing, seeing firsthand the circle of life in a very real way, is certainly soul-satisfying and re-sparks the curiosity that I sometimes worry has left the building.
Terry Thomas is a wildlife biologist and naturalist. You can read more of his work on his website, www.nature-track.com.